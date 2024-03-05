cycode-acquires-bearer-to-strengthen-ai-enhanced-security-remediation

Cycode, a well-funded startup specializing in application security posture management, has recently announced its acquisition of Bearer, a Static Application Security Testing (SAST) startup. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing Cycode’s capabilities in providing a comprehensive application security platform.

Key Takeaway Cycode’s acquisition of Bearer underscores its commitment to strengthening its position as a comprehensive application security platform, leveraging AI-driven solutions to enhance security remediation and developer experience.

Cycode’s Expansion and Acquisition

With a focus on continuously scanning code for potential security vulnerabilities and providing remediation solutions, Cycode has been a key player in the software supply chain security space. However, the acquisition of Bearer, which has garnered attention for its developer-friendly approach to security feedback and its AI-driven code fix suggestions, signifies Cycode’s expansion into a broader range of attack vectors.

Integration of Bearer’s Technology

According to Cycode’s co-founder and CEO Lior Levy, the acquisition of Bearer equips the company with the necessary capabilities to evolve into a full-fledged application security platform. The integration of Bearer’s SAST tool and AI solutions is expected to streamline security processes and enhance the developer experience within Cycode’s platform.

Future Plans and Vision

While Bearer will continue to operate as a stand-alone product for the time being, Cycode intends to transition its customers to its platform gradually. The combined expertise of both companies is poised to redefine the standards of application security posture management and elevate the impact on security and development teams worldwide.