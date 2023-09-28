Newsnews
Adobe Launches Web Version Of Photoshop With Firefly-Powered AI Tools

Written by: Johannah June | Published: 28 September 2023
Adobe has officially launched the web version of its popular software, Photoshop. This web version is now available to all users with paid plans, after being in beta for nearly two years. The new web version comes with Firefly-powered AI tools, such as generative fill and generative expand, which were previously only available on the beta version.

Key Takeaway

Adobe has officially launched the web version of Photoshop, providing users with a new way to access and edit their images. With the addition of Firefly-powered AI tools and improved collaboration features, Adobe is making it easier than ever for users to create and edit their work seamlessly.

Collaboration Made Easy

In addition to the new AI tools, Adobe has also introduced enhanced collaboration features. Users can now easily collaborate on files by sharing links with others, even if they don’t have a subscription to Adobe.

Improved User Experience

Adobe has made several improvements to the user interface of Photoshop on the web. The tools in the toolbar are now grouped based on workflows, making it easier for users to find the right tool for their task. Additionally, the web version shows the full names of the tools, which is particularly useful for beginners who may not be familiar with the tool icons.

More Tools Coming Soon

While the web version of Photoshop offers the majority of tools available in the desktop version, there are still a few that are missing, such as the patch tool, pen tool, smart object support, and polygonal lasso. However, Adobe has assured users that they are actively working on bringing these tools to Photoshop for the web, ensuring that users will have a seamless experience across platforms.

