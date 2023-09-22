how-to-download-videos-on-pixiv

Introduction

Pixiv is a popular online community for artists and art enthusiasts, known for its vast collection of high-quality images and illustrations. However, did you know that Pixiv also hosts a variety of captivating and creative videos? If you’ve come across a video on Pixiv that you want to download and keep for offline viewing, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of downloading videos from Pixiv.

Downloading videos from Pixiv can be a bit tricky, as there isn’t a built-in download option on the platform. However, with the right tools and a few simple steps, you’ll be able to save your favorite videos in no time. Whether you want to revisit a mesmerizing animation, learn from a tutorial, or simply enjoy the artistry of Pixiv’s talented creators, our guide will help you download those videos hassle-free.

Before we dive into the process, it’s important to note that Pixiv’s terms of service should always be respected. Make sure to download videos only for personal use and avoid sharing or distributing them without proper authorization from the original creator. Let’s get started on how you can download videos from Pixiv!

Step 1: Create a Pixiv Account

Before you can start downloading videos from Pixiv, you’ll need to create a Pixiv account. Don’t worry; the process is quick and easy!

1. Open your preferred web browser and go to the Pixiv website. The official Pixiv website can be accessed at www.pixiv.net.

2. On the Pixiv homepage, click on the “Register” button located at the top right corner of the screen.

3. You’ll be presented with two options: “Sign Up with Email” or “Register with your Social Media Account.” Choose the option that suits you best.

4. If you choose to sign up with your email, fill in the required information, including your email address, username, password, and birth date. Make sure to read and agree to the terms of service and privacy policy before clicking “Submit.”

5. If you choose to register with your social media account, you can select from various platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Apple. Click on the platform you want to use and follow the prompts to link your social media account to your Pixiv profile.

6. After successfully creating your Pixiv account, you’ll be redirected to your profile page. Take a moment to customize your profile by adding an avatar image, writing a bio, and selecting your preferred display language and theme.

Now that you have a Pixiv account, you’re ready to explore the vast collection of videos and start downloading them. In the next step, we’ll show you how to find the desired video on Pixiv. Let’s dive in!

Step 2: Find the Desired Video on Pixiv

Now that you have your Pixiv account set up, it’s time to find the video that you want to download. Pixiv offers different ways to discover videos, whether you’re looking for specific artists, popular uploads, or trending content. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Log in to your Pixiv account using your registered email and password.

2. Once you’re logged in, you can start exploring videos by clicking on the “Explore” option in the top menu. This will open a dropdown menu with different categories to choose from.

3. To browse videos by specific artists, click on “Artists” and use the search bar to find the artist you’re interested in. Once you find their profile, go to their media tab where you’ll find a collection of their videos.

4. To discover popular videos on Pixiv, select “Popular” from the explore dropdown menu. This will show you a list of trending videos based on views, likes, and comments.

5. If you’re looking for videos in a specific genre or style, you can try the “Tags” option in the explore menu. Enter relevant keywords in the search bar to find videos related to your interests.

6. Additionally, you can use Pixiv’s search bar located at the top right corner of the screen to search for specific video titles, artists, or tags.

Once you’ve found the desired video, click on it to open the video’s page. Here, you can watch the video, read the artist’s description, and view any comments or tags associated with it. In the next step, we’ll discuss how to install and configure a video downloader tool to save the video onto your device. Let’s move on!

Step 3: Install and Configure a Video Downloader Tool

Now that you have found the video you want to download on Pixiv, it’s time to install and configure a video downloader tool. This tool will allow you to save the video onto your device for offline viewing. Follow these steps to get started:

1. There are several video downloader tools available for different web browsers. One popular option is the “Video DownloadHelper” extension, which is available for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Open your web browser and search for the Video DownloadHelper extension.

2. Once you find the extension, click on the appropriate link to be redirected to the extension’s download page. From there, follow the instructions to install the extension onto your browser.

3. After the installation is complete, you may need to restart your web browser for the changes to take effect.

4. Once your browser has restarted, access the settings or options for the video downloader tool. You may find this by clicking on the extension’s icon in the browser toolbar or by navigating to the browser’s extensions or add-ons page.

5. In the settings, make sure to configure the video downloader tool to your preferences. This may include options such as selecting the output format for the downloaded video or choosing the desired video quality.

6. Some video downloader tools may require additional setup, such as enabling certain permissions or integrations with other applications or services. Make sure to follow the instructions provided by the tool to complete the setup process.

Now that you have installed and configured a video downloader tool, you are ready to proceed to the next step, where we will show you how to copy the video URL from Pixiv. Let’s continue!

Step 4: Copy the Video URL from Pixiv

After installing and configuring a video downloader tool, the next step is to copy the video URL from Pixiv. This URL will be used to initiate the video download process. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open the Pixiv website and log in to your account if you haven’t done so already.

2. Navigate to the video page of the video you want to download. You can find the video you’re interested in by using the search bar, exploring the artist’s profile, or browsing through the popular videos section.

3. Once you are on the video page, look for the share or copy link option. This option is usually represented by an icon or button located near the video player.

4. Click on the share or copy link option to reveal the video URL. This URL is unique to the specific video you want to download.

5. To copy the video URL, select the entire URL and press Ctrl+C (Windows) or Command+C (Mac) on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can right-click on the selected URL and choose the “Copy” option from the context menu.

Now that you have successfully copied the video URL from Pixiv, you are ready to move on to the final step: downloading the video using the video downloader tool. We’ll cover that in the next step. Let’s proceed!

Step 5: Download the Video Using the Video Downloader Tool

With the video URL copied and the video downloader tool installed and configured, it’s time to download the video from Pixiv. Follow these steps to complete the download process:

1. Open a new tab in your web browser and navigate to a new web page.

2. Paste the copied video URL into the address bar of the new web page. To paste the URL, press Ctrl+V (Windows) or Command+V (Mac) on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can right-click in the address bar and choose the “Paste” option from the context menu.

3. Press Enter on your keyboard or click the “Go” button in the browser to visit the video URL.

4. Once the video URL loads, the video downloader tool should detect the video on the page. Look for the video downloader tool’s icon or button, usually located near the video player.

5. Click on the video downloader tool’s icon or button to initiate the download process. Depending on the video downloader tool you’re using, you may be prompted to select the desired video quality or output format before the download starts.

6. Wait for the download to complete. The time it takes to download the video will depend on the size of the video file and your internet connection speed.

7. Once the download is finished, you can usually find the downloaded video file in your browser’s downloads folder or in the designated download location set by your browser or video downloader tool.

Now you have successfully downloaded the video from Pixiv using the video downloader tool. You can now enjoy watching the video offline whenever you want. Remember to respect the terms of service and privacy policies of Pixiv and the original creator by using the video for personal use only. Enjoy your downloaded video!

Conclusion

Downloading videos from Pixiv may require a few extra steps, but with the right tools and guidance, it becomes a straightforward process. By following the step-by-step instructions in this guide, you can now download your favorite videos from Pixiv and enjoy them offline at your convenience.

We started by creating a Pixiv account, which grants you access to the vast collection of videos on the platform. Then, we explored different methods for finding the desired video, whether it’s through specific artists, popular uploads, or by utilizing relevant tags. After that, we installed and configured a video downloader tool to facilitate the download process.

The key to successfully downloading the video lies in copying the video URL from the Pixiv page. Once the URL is copied, it’s just a matter of pasting it into a new web page and triggering the video downloader tool to initiate the download. Soon enough, you’ll have the video saved on your device for offline viewing.

As you embark on your journey of downloading videos from Pixiv, be mindful of respecting the terms of service and privacy policies of Pixiv, as well as the rights of the original creators. Download videos solely for personal use and refrain from sharing or distributing them without proper authorization.

We hope this guide has been helpful in guiding you through the process of downloading videos from Pixiv. Now, go ahead and explore the incredible world of videos on Pixiv, and enjoy the creative and captivating content created by the talented artists in the community!