In-Depth Guide on How to Download Music from Youtube

Music is wonders and they can be used simply to calm you down or keep your adrenaline pumping for a workout. Nowadays, plenty of music streaming services has made it easy for you to listen to songs on the go. But, if you don’t have the extra cash in your budget to pay for these services, there are other ways. For instance, you can stream music on YouTube for free. But if you want to save some bucks for an ads-free feature and enjoy quality music offline peacefully, here’s the guide on how to download YouTube music easily.

Software to Download Youtube Music For Free

The introduction of YouTube has made a difference in everyone’s lives. It is where a lot of people get most of their entertainment, from watching content creators to being an educational source. One thing that has not changed over the years, though, is YouTube’s offerings in music. A simple search for your favorite song will turn up hundreds, if not thousands, of results.

The YouTube Music app has made recent waves in the tech industry, with its impressive recommendations and a vast library of songs. It has managed to rival the likes of Spotify, SoundCloud, Deezer, Pandora, and TIDAL, gaining a loyal fanbase in the process. While this service has a free version, getting the full experience without ads or limitations comes with a price.

Unfortunately, if you are strapped for cash, you are likely unable to pay for music streaming services like YouTube Music or Spotify. You might not even afford data. So, without a stable Wi-Fi connection, you are left with no music to listen to. Luckily, there are some services that allow you to download YouTube audio for offline listening. Let’s break them down one by one:

1. YtMp3 MP3 Converter

YtMp3 is one of the most popular video converters that let you basically download music free from YouTube. You have two format options, MP3 and MP4, but there is a limit to what you can do. The catch is you’re only allowed to convert any music that is up to 1-hour long YouTube videos only. On the bright side, this service works perfectly fine on both computers and mobile devices.

Here is how to download music from YouTube using YtMp3:

Open the YouTube video of your choice and copy its URL

Go to YtMp3’s website

Paste the URL on the blank space provided

Choose your preferred audio file format

Click ‘Convert’ and wait for it to be converted

Download the file to your computer or send it to your Dropbox folder

2. GenYouTube

GenYouTube is perfect for your video or music downloading needs. It comes free of charge and is very easy to use even for a beginner. The service currently supports 55 different video formats, including MP3, MP4, WebM, 3gp, and FLV. With so many choices, you have a whole plethora of formats at your disposal. If you’re not convinced, GenYouTube even allows you to download both SD and HD quality videos.

Let’s admit that those implemented policies and restrictions to stream music or videos outside of your country can be frustrating. While the most common solution is to use a VPN or to just get the paid Youtube Premium, but that’s not it. In fact, there is plenty of software to get them without causing a dent. That said, GenYouTube has got you covered! The service not only allows you to download age-restricted videos but as well as Vevo videos.

Here is how to download YouTube music videos from GenYouTube:

First, open the YouTube video of your choice and copy its URL

Go to the GenYouTube website

Paste the URL on the search bar at the top of the page

Click ‘Go’ and wait for it to be downloaded

Alternatively, you can download the video straight from the YouTube website. Simply type in the word “gen” before in the URL before the word “youtube” and press enter.

For example:

YouTube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qD0_yWgifDM With the added “gen”: https://www.genyoutube.com/watch?v=qD0_yWgifDM

3. YouTube to MP3 Converter

MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter is another great YouTube audio downloader. If you want an MP3 download for your choice of YouTube videos, this is the tool to use. It has a mass download function, allowing you to save files from entire playlists or channels. You can download multiple files at once, even if they were all sourced from different sites. It has the capability to even export your files to iTunes. Aside from YouTube, MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter is also compatible with SoundCloud, Dailymotion, and Vimeo files as well.

There are two ways to use MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter. The first is similar to the previous two services, where you only have to paste the specific link onto their website’s converter bar. While the second one requires you to install their application on your device and it comes with multiple and mass download features.

Here is how to install MediaHuman’s YouTube Converter application:

Go to MediaHuman’s website

Click on the button for “Download YouTubeToMP3.exe” for Windows

Alternatively, if you are using a different operating system, click on the “Download for other platforms” link below it and then choose the right link for your preferred OS

Wait for it to download

Open your Downloads folder and double click the YouTubeToMP3.exe file to launch it

to launch it Follow the installation steps

Wait for it to install

Finally, launch the MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter

Here is how to use MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter for your YouTube downloads:

Launch MediaHuman’s YouTube to MP3 Converter application

Open YouTube and find the video of your choice

Copy the YouTube video URL

Click on the add button on MediaHuman’s application and paste the URL

Click on the download button (downward arrow icon)

Wait for it to download completely

4. 4K Video Downloader

If you are looking to download a 4K music video, then this is the program for you. The 4K Video Downloader works flawlessly on Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu, so you don’t have to worry about your choice of an operating system. Similar to MediaHuman’s software, this 4K Video Downloader must be installed on your device. The upshot? There is a free version you can try before finally decide to commit fully in this downloader.

However, the catch is the free version comes with ads and certain limitations. If you want to remove the ads, download the entire playlists and channels from YouTube, and get future software updates, you have to pay $15 for the license. Considerably a good deal, that amount will grant you three personal licenses for unlimited downloads. Besides, you can use the paid version on three different computers.

Here is how to install 4K Video Downloader on your computer:

Go to their 4K Downloader official website

Click “Get 4K Video Downloader” for Windows

If you are using a different OS, click the “Looking for Another Version?” link below the button and choose the link corresponding to your OS

Wait for the file to download

Go to your Downloads folder and launch 4kvideodownloader_4.11.3_x64.msi

Follow the installation steps

Wait for it to install

Finally, launch 4K Video Downloader

Here is how to download YouTube music using 4K Video Downloader:

Launch the 4K Video Downloader application

Open YouTube and find the video of your choice

Copy the YouTube video URL

Click on the Paste Link button on the application and paste the URL

Wait for it to download completely

5. Freemake’s YouTube to MP3 Boom

Similar to other programs, Freemake’s YouTube to MP3 Boom is a reliable service to convert YouTube videos into audio files. With a decade’s worth of experience, this software boasts over 83 million users as of writing. Plus, it comes absolutely free.

Here is how to install Freemake’s YouTube to MP3 Boom:

Go to the Freemake website

Click on “Free Download”

Wait for the file to download

Go to your Downloads folder and launch the file you just downloaded

Follow the installation steps

Wait for it to install

Launch Freemake’s YouTube to MP3 Boom

Here is how to download music from YouTube to a computer using Freemake:

Launch the Freemake application

Open YouTube and find the video of your choice

Copy the YouTube video URL

Click on the Paste URL button on the application and paste the URL

Wait for it to download completely

The process with how to download music from YouTube on Mac is basically the same.

*Disclaimer: A Word of Caution

There is a reason, not all YouTube videos are available to download for offline listening or watching. Some videos are copyrighted and are not in the public domain. If you are looking to download a YouTube video that is copyrighted, you will face a Terms of Service violation with Google. As a result, Google can take action against you. This may be in the form of suspending your account or, worse yet, end up in litigation.

If you wish to download YouTube music, make sure the video is non-copyrighted or exists in the public domain. Some content creators lose original copies of their video files. If you want to download videos you have already uploaded in the past, these applications and websites are great workarounds.

The Bottom Line

Music is all-encompassing, able to touch the hearts of even the most cynical of people. Audiophiles and melomaniacs continuously look for the best songs music have to offer. For some, that means subscribing to various streaming services. However, not everyone has the luxury of doing so. For these selected few, knowing how to download YouTube music free and easily becomes a top priority. Use the services listed above to get music from YouTube without the hassle. Before you know it, you will have an entire library full of downloaded music you can listen to even without an internet connection!