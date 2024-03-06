When Does Weekend League Start FIFA 22

GAMING: When Does Weekend League Start in FIFA 22?

Greetings, FIFA enthusiasts! Are you eagerly awaiting the start of the Weekend League in FIFA 22? You’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we’ll dive into the details of when the Weekend League starts in the latest installment of the popular FIFA series. So, let’s not waste any time and get right into it!

For those familiar with the FIFA series, the Weekend League is a highly anticipated event that challenges players to showcase their skills and compete against other FIFA fanatics. As we delve into FIFA 22, the grand question on every player’s mind is: When does the Weekend League start?

In FIFA 22, the Weekend League officially starts every Friday. This highly competitive game mode rewards players for their performance over a series of matches throughout the weekend. The Weekend League is a fantastic opportunity for FIFA enthusiasts to test their mettle against some of the best players in the community, aiming to climb the ranks and secure enticing rewards.

So, What Time Does the Weekend League Start?

The start time of the Weekend League may vary depending on your geographical location and the time zone you are in. Electronic Arts (EA), the creators of FIFA, have usually followed a consistent pattern when it comes to the Weekend League start time. However, it’s always best to keep an eye on official announcements and community updates to stay informed about any changes.

As FIFA 22 offers a global gaming experience, it’s crucial to consider the time zone in which you reside. The typical launch window can be found below:

United Kingdom (GMT): 8:00 PM United States (PST): 12:00 PM Australia (AEST): 5:00 AM (Saturday)

Please keep in mind that these times are based on previous FIFA releases, and it’s always recommended to double-check for any updates or adjustments for FIFA 22.

Wrapping Up

The Weekend League in FIFA 22 is a battleground where players compete for glory and rewards each weekend. Make sure to mark your calendars for Friday, as that’s when the Weekend League kicks off. Remember to stay updated with official announcements and community sources to ensure you don’t miss any changes to the start time.

We hope this blog post has provided you with the information you were seeking regarding the start time of the Weekend League in FIFA 22. Have a fantastic time on the virtual pitch, and may your victory be sweet!