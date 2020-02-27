With privacy and security among the top priorities of online users nowadays, Virtual Private Networks or VPNs have become wildly popular. While most smartphones nowadays have built-in VPN functionalities you would still the VPN provider to help you access this feature. Though VPNs are normally inexpensive and affordable, there’s still a need to determine which the chosen VPN is worth for its price tag.

As the competition of VPNs is getting more demanding and fierce now, the features are subconsciously becoming more competitive too. That said, even though a titan VPN provider like NordVPN receives tremendous positive feedback, it’s still a good approach to analyze them inside out.

What is NordVPN?

©Official Photo by NordVPN

Based in Panama, NordVPN is a virtual private network service provider that works on multiple applications. This includes Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. NordVPN also has an application on Android TV and works as a chrome extension.

Similar to many other VPN services available in the market, it provides the functionality to create a safe space to browse anonymously on the internet by encrypting all our data securely. Generally, the use of a VPN is to give you peace of mind especially when you’re accessing your personal data like banking login using the public Wi-Fi. It also acts as a medium to bridge the bumpy and slow internet speed while you’re streaming or working with a shared server. NordVPN has a promising amount of servers available worldwide to reduce web congestion.

How Does NordVPN Work?

©Photo by gobestvpn.com

The intricacies of virtual private networks make them seem complicated on the surface. However, it is actually pretty easy to understand how they work. NordVPN, in particular, provides a secure VPN by routing internet traffic through a remote server that they own. By doing this, NordVPN masks your IP address, giving you a temporary one, and encrypting all data that goes in and out of your devices.

©Photo by gobestvpn.com

When it comes to encryption, NordVPN makes use of OpenVPN and Internet Key Exchange v2/IPsec to ensure total VPN protection for its users. They have a number of different servers, each with a specific function. Some servers are purposed for P2P sharing, while others exist for double encryption services.

NordVPN’s Features & Functionalities

Intuitive Interface

If you are looking for a convenient VPN service that is relatively affordable at the same time, NordVPN is your best bet. The service is very easy to use, even for a newbie, thanks to its intuitive user interface. But, the design is not the only plus point for this VPN service provider.

Geo-Block Accessibility Function

In fact, one of the primary reasons people opt for a VPN service, apart from privacy and security, is to access geo-blocked content. Netflix users will be happy to know that this VPN service has an unblocking feature, allowing you to access content from the streaming site as if you are in a different country. Additionally, NordVPN offers P2P-optimized servers and malware blocking.

Malware Alert & Security System

NordVPN also boasts an effective kill switch. For those who are unaware, a VPN kill switch automatically disconnects your device from the internet if VPN connectivity is lost. Internet connectivity will only resume once the VPN service starts working again. Beyond that, NordVPN offers an honest no-logs policy and reliable chat support.

The Downside for NordVPN

On the flip side, while NordVPN does boast an incredible service and intuitive design, its UI does face problems every once in a while. Its apps and extensions are rather rudimentary as well.

All in all, though, there is no doubt that NordVPN is a top choice among VPN users. Its dependable service, coupled with its extra features, truly makes it one of the best VPNs out there today. If you are ever in need of a VPN service for whatever reason, give it a try.

How to Set Up a NordVPN?

NordVPN is fairly easy to set up on any device. As previously stated, it works on a variety of operating systems, including the most popular ones — Windows and macOS. It also works well on smartphones, be it Android or iOS, through the use of a downloadable app. Here are various Nord VPN download instructions for the most popular operating systems.

Here is how to set up NordVPN on Windows 10:

Open https://nordvpn.com/download/

Click on Download

Open your Downloads folder and launch NordVPNSetup.exe

Allow the application to make changes on your device

Click Install and wait for it to complete

After installation, NordVPN will start and a shortcut will appear on your desktop

Here is how to set up NordVPN on macOS:

Open https://nordvpn.com/download/

Click on Download

Open your Downloads folder and launch NordVPN.pkg

Click Install and follow the directions to complete installation

Here is how to set up NordVPN on Android and iOS:

Launch Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS)

Search for NordVPN

Tap on Install (Android) or Download (iOS)

For setup instructions on other operating systems, click here for the NordVPN installation tutorial.

How To Use NordVPN?

©Screenshot from Review My VPN YT Channe

The first thing you must do in order to use NordVPN is to register an account. This is the account you will use to log on every time you need to access the service. If this is your first time signing into your account, you will be informed of a CyberSec feature. We recommend you to turn this feature for better security.

You can adjust various settings on your account by navigating through the application. If you wish to use NordVPN’s complex formula for connecting you to the best VPN server, simply use Quick Connect. This feature is available on both desktop/laptop applications and mobile apps.

©Screenshot from Review My VPN YT Channel

Alternatively, you choose your own server by selecting a country server or city server of your choice. Once you see the pin turn green, it means you are now protected. You can simply close the app window and let NordVPN run in the background. Now that you are connected, your online activities are encrypted.

However, for mobile devices, make sure to allow NordVPN access to your smartphone. Pop-up notifications will appear asking you to confirm permission. You might feel wary of giving permission to access your device, but it is a necessary step to make sure your activities remain anonymous online.

How Much Does NordVPN Cost?

Unfortunately, NordVPN does not come free. In order to fully utilize this service, you’re required to subscribe to one of the four subscription plans, paid at different intervals. One thing for sure is all of the plans come with access to over 5,600 servers around the world and a no-logs policy.

The first one is its 1-month plan, which costs $11.95. This plan is billed every month and automatically renews unless you cancel ahead of time. With this plan, you get 0% savings.

The second plan is its 1-year plan, which will run you $83.88 every year. This plan is billed annually and also automatically renews on a yearly basis. By going with their yearly plan, it will only cost you $6.99 per month, allowing you to save 41% compared to its monthly subscription.

The third plan is its 2-year plan, which costs $119.76 every 2 years. With this plan, you only have to pay the full amount one time and enjoy 2 years of uninterrupted service. This equates to $4.99 a month, which will save you 58% compared to the monthly plan.

Finally, NordVPN is offering an exclusive deal with its 3-year plan. This plan, by far, is the most appealing one in terms of savings. By opting to pay $125.64 every 3 years, you are saving 70% with just $3.49 a month. This plan is only available for a limited time, so you had better hurry if you want monster savings!

While a NordVPN free trial is not on offer, all of these plans are fully refundable within the first 30 days of use. So, if you feel that it does not quite fit your needs, you can get your money back without hassle. In a way, their money-back guarantee functions similarly to a VPN free trial.

How Many Devices Can be Used with NordVPN?

We are certain that NordVPN has four different plans in total. In addition to a no-logs policy and access to thousands of servers worldwide, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee, all of its plans offer six-device connectivity. This means you can connect up to six devices using the same account simultaneously. So, if you have six different devices or would simply like to share the service with 5 other people, this VPN has got you covered.

How To Install NordVPN On Fire Stick?

If you have an Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, you will be happy to know that NordVPN is also supported. Here is how you can install NordVPN on Fire Stick:

Open your Fire TV and wait for the home screen to load

Select the magnifying glass icon to search for NordVPN

Click on the “Get” button

Wait for the app to download and install

You can now open it by clicking on “Open” or launching it through the Apps page

How To Cancel NordVPN Subscription?

All things eventually come to an end, including your subscription. If you think you have had enough of the service or simply do not want it to automatically charge you, canceling your NordVPN subscription is a breeze.

Here are the steps to cancel your NordVPN plan:

Log into your account on the website

Click on My Account > My Services

Look for the Private and secure Internet access (VPN) section

Click on the three vertical dots next to the “Change Plan” button

Select “Cancel automatic payments”

Confirm cancellation

The Bottom Line

As you can probably tell, NordVPN has plenty of things going for it. The VPN provider offers reliable service, privacy, security, access to thousands of servers, no logging, and an effective kill switch for above-average prices.

It is supported by a multitude of operating systems, including Amazon Fire Stick, and can accommodate up to six devices at the same time. They also do not make it hard for you to cancel recurring payments, which is a definite plus. If you should need a VPN service, you’ve got your answer.