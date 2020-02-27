Everyone wants a good internet speed. Whether it’s for personal or business use, the last thing someone wants to see is a download progress bar stuck at 60%, or a Netflix movie taking an eternity to load. Besides, having a fast Wi-Fi speed entails a myriad of benefits too, not only to one’s self but also to your entire team. So, if you’re wondering: “What is a good internet download speed to upload and download any documents?” You’ve come to the right place.

Read on to learn more about good internet speed. We include suggestions for the recommended speed for gaming, online streaming, and other similar activities.

What Is Internet Speed?

First of all, let’s define ‘internet speed.’ Usually, when you apply for an internet connection, your internet service provider (ISP) shows you a range of numbers that serve as your internet speed. It could be 5 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 15 Mbps, and the list goes on. However, these numbers have nothing to do with how much your internet works. In fact, the internet is not like a car where you can measure how fast it goes per mile an hour.

The internet speed is rather the allocated bandwidth you applied for. When we say bandwidth, it is the amount of data sent to you by your ISP and it is typically measured in seconds. For instance, 10mbps means you are receiving 10 megabytes per second.

Upload vs Download Speed: What’s The Difference?

We bet you’re surprised to know that your internet speed is different when it comes to downloading and uploading documents. Generally, download speed is the time taken as your internet connection pulls data from the server to you. It is usually measured in kbps (kilobytes per second), or Mbps (megabytes per second). Typically you’ll only use these download speeds on the internet when you’re browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

On the other hand, upload speed is the amount of time your internet connection transfers data to the server. Its measurement is the same as the download speed. However, you’ll only utilize upload speed when you’re sending emails, uploading media or playing online games.

In most cases, the download speed tends to be faster and higher than the upload speed mainly because people use more data from other servers than vice versa. In big companies, however, their upload speeds are typically higher than any home connections.

What Is A Good Upload And Download Speed?

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), good internet speed should be at or above 25Mbps. The download speed should be at or above 25 Mbps while the upload speed should not be less than 3 Mbps. In this range, you can engage in common online activities such as uploading videos, downloading music, web browsing, HD streaming, and online gaming.

Internet speed surpassing the baseline of 25 Mbps is considered to have ‘fast internet.’ While those that are below the recommended margin may or may not be slow for your web activities. However, they are certainly too slow for broadband internet (international internet speed).

In order to help you gauge better, a 100 Mbps and higher is considered to have high-speed internet. This is usually installed in large companies and firms.

How Can I Measure My Internet Speed?

Whether if you are annoyed by the slow download speed or just being uncomfortable to have the constant buffering when streaming a video, a common question being asked is “How fast is my internet?” In order to solve your mystery, here is some simple solution to help you check out our internet speed effectively. Besides, you can also determine how much bandwidth you are receiving through the bandwidth speed test.

A common practice is by using an online speed test. Here are some recommendations:

In order to have an accurate result, we recommend you take the speed test using a wired connection. This way, you will truly measure your internet connection since it is directly connected with the source. If you’re experiencing inaccurate results as compared to what your internet provider promised, it could be because of the WiFi speed test.

In many cases, Wi-Fi usually fluctuates and may give you inaccurate speed results based on your distance from the modem. However, if the results are not optimal even you tested it with a wired connection, you should do an internet health check with your provider. Otherwise, you can also opt for a Wifi booster for a better and stable internet connection.

What Is A Good Internet Speed For Gaming?

We all know how frustrating it is when our game lags in the midst of an epic session. The fps (frames per second) start to drop, and sometimes, the game totally freezes. However, you can prevent this by making sure you have a good and stable internet speed before gaming.

The suggested speed to game online is around 4-8 Mbps. However, if you wish to have a smoother gaming experience, 10-25 Mbps is the best bet. But oops! It doesn’t stop there. You also need to acquaint yourself with the following terms as they play a crucial role in your gaming experience: Ping and Latency.

Ping is the reaction time of your connection. It measures how fast you receive a response after sending a request. When gaming, a fast ping means your connection is responsive. Thus, allowing you to have seamless gaming experience. (Yes, without the lags!) Ping is usually measured in milliseconds (ms).

Latency, on the other hand, is the delay of the connection. So if your ping is high, that means you have a high internet latency.

The aforementioned internet speed test sites also show the rate of your ping test.

What Is A Good Download Speed For Streaming?

Are you the one who love streaming movies during your free time? If yes, you’re are not alone. In fact, the majority of people use the internet for movie streaming. However, your internet speed can affect the quality of the movie. Ultimately, deciding if you’re going to have a good or bad movie streaming experience.

If you wish to watch a movie in standard definition, you should have at least 3 Mbps download speed. As for HD streaming, make sure you have at least 5 Mbps download internet speed. Going all the way up to 4K streaming, it requires a minimum of 25 Mbps or higher. Of course, if you’re streaming with several devices at the same time, you’ll need a quicker internet speed.

Here’s the breakdown to help you roughly estimate what kind of internet packages you should commit into:

Netflix says you’ll need 5 Mbps to stream HD content and 25 Mbps for 4K Ultra HD content. In order to stream gameplay such as Twitch, you’ll want a minimum of 3 Mbps to 4 Mbps for 720p at 30 frames per second. As for 1080p at 60 fps, you’ll need at least 4.5 to 6 Mbps.

My Internet Is Slow, What Can I Do To Improve It?

Let’s face it. In some way or another, our connection fluctuates and slows down. While it isn’t a permanent thing, it is bothering especially if you are in a race against the clock. If that happens, you can perform basic troubleshooting to improve your connection.

Here’s how:

Check and reinsert the cables to make sure that everything connects properly.

Turn on the modem and wait for at least 30 seconds.

Check the proper light indicators to see whether the modem is functioning properly.

The Takeaway

Having a good download and upload speed is now a necessity in our generation. Whether you’re planning to apply for an internet connection, or changing your current bandwidth, we hope that this article has helped in many ways, especially with your question, “What is good download speed?” If you liked the article, don’t forget to share it with your friends!