Yuno: The Rising Star In The Fintech World

Written by: Erma Leavitt | Published: 5 March 2024
A couple of years ago, payments orchestration was a foreign term to many large companies. However, today, the perception has changed dramatically. Yuno, a Colombian payments startup, has reached a $150 million valuation with backing from top investors like DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, and Monashees. Let’s delve into the journey of Yuno and its impact on the global payments orchestration market.

Key Takeaway

Yuno, a leading fintech player, has achieved a

50 million valuation with substantial backing from prominent investors. The company’s focus on global payments orchestration and its strategic expansion plans position it as a rising star in the evolving fintech landscape.

The Evolution of Payment Orchestration

Yuno’s co-founder and CEO, Juan Pablo Ortega, highlighted the significant shift in the understanding of payment orchestration among large companies. With the company’s product launch in October 2022, Yuno aims to provide a comprehensive range of payment methods, fraud detection capabilities, one-click checkout, and advanced smart routing technology. This approach simplifies the integration of multiple payment providers and financial institutions into a single layer, catering to the needs of global enterprises.

Global Expansion and Market Potential

Yuno has facilitated transactions in over 40 countries and secured partnerships with enterprise clients such as McDonald’s, Rappi, Avianca, and inDrive. The global payments orchestration market is projected to reach nearly $7 billion by 2032, with Latin America presenting a significant opportunity due to the complexities of cross-border transactions and currency collection.

Competition and Strategic Growth

While Yuno faces competition from other players like Gr4vy, Plug, and Revio, the company stands out by focusing on large enterprises and boasting over 150 integrations worldwide. The recent $25 million Series A funding, led by DST Global Partners, will enable Yuno to expand its presence in Asia, Europe, and Africa, reinforcing its payment infrastructure orchestration platform.

