Newsnews
News

X To Hire 100 Moderators In Austin To Address Child Safety Concerns

Written by: Loria Walley | Published: 30 January 2024
x-to-hire-100-moderators-in-austin-to-address-child-safety-concerns
News

Key Takeaway

X, formerly Twitter, is making efforts to address concerns about child safety by hiring 100 moderators for its new "Trust and Safety" center in Austin, Texas. The company's response to child sexual exploitation (CSE) on its platform has been a subject of scrutiny, and it aims to demonstrate increased efforts in combating the issue.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced plans to hire 100 full-time content moderators for its new "Trust and Safety" center in Austin, Texas. The move comes ahead of a congressional hearing focusing on child safety measures of Big Tech companies, including X, Meta, and TikTok. The company aims to address concerns about child sexual exploitation (CSE) on its platform, which has been a subject of scrutiny and legal action in the past.

X’s Efforts to Address Child Safety

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has been meeting with bipartisan members of the Senate to discuss the company's efforts in battling CSE on its platform. The company has faced challenges in properly moderating CSE content, leading to a lawsuit in 2021. Despite efforts to address the issue, concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of X's enforcement of its policies.

Challenges Under New Leadership

Since Elon Musk acquired the company, there have been concerns about the impact of layoffs on trust and safety teams, moderators, and engineers. Musk has promised to prioritize addressing the issue of CSE content, but reports indicate that the problem persists. X's decision to rehire an account previously banned for posting CSE images has raised questions about its enforcement of policies.

Increasing Response to the Problem

X has reported an increase in its efforts to combat CSE, including the suspension of 12.4 million accounts in 2023, up from 2.3 million in 2022. The company also sent 850,000 reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2023, indicating an increased response to the issue. However, these metrics also raise concerns that individuals seeking to share CSE content are turning to X as a platform for such activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Best Spy Movies On Netflix To Watch (With Series Alternatives)
ENTERTAINMENT

8 Best Spy Movies On Netflix To Watch (With Series Alternatives)

by Albert De Venecia | 24 November 2022
How Cashless Is Austin
FINTECH

How Cashless Is Austin

by Donnamarie Messner | 16 November 2023
How Old Do You Have To Be For Discord
TECHNOLOGY

How Old Do You Have To Be For Discord

by Tabina Steinmetz | 13 September 2023
14 Best RFID Money Clip For Men For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best RFID Money Clip For Men For 2024

by Alayne Pfeiffer | 11 October 2023
New Regulations Aim To Make The UK The Safest Place To Be Online
News

New Regulations Aim To Make The UK The Safest Place To Be Online

by Golda Tillotson | 20 September 2023
How To Monitor Kids Online Gaming Conversations
TECHNOLOGY

How To Monitor Kids Online Gaming Conversations

by Sherie Sledge | 11 August 2023
How To Set Child Restrictions On Samsung Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Set Child Restrictions On Samsung Tablet

by Kesley Kwiatkowski | 11 October 2023
14 Best Home Security Door Lock For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Home Security Door Lock For 2024

by Dottie Phillips | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

What Happened To Halo Infinite
GAMING

What Happened To Halo Infinite

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
How To Equip Kill Effect Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Equip Kill Effect Halo Infinite

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
Why Is Facebook Jumping Around On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

Why Is Facebook Jumping Around On Safari

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
How To Delete Safari Autofill
Browsers & Extensions

How To Delete Safari Autofill

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
How To Delete Google Account On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Delete Google Account On Safari

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
How To Delete Tab Groups In Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Delete Tab Groups In Safari

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
How To Turn Off Safari Autofill
Browsers & Extensions

How To Turn Off Safari Autofill

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024
How To Remove Virus From Safari On IPhone
Browsers & Extensions

How To Remove Virus From Safari On IPhone

by Loria Walley | 30 January 2024