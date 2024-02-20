Newsnews
News

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues

Written by: Taffy Mckown | Published: 21 February 2024
women-in-ai-rashida-richardson-leading-the-way-in-ai-policy-and-legal-issues
News

It’s time to shine a light on the remarkable women who have made significant contributions to the AI revolution. Rashida Richardson, a senior counsel at Mastercard, is one such individual who has been at the forefront of addressing legal issues related to privacy and data protection in the realm of AI.

Key Takeaway

Rashida Richardson, a senior counsel at Mastercard, has been a vocal advocate for greater oversight and evaluation of AI-based technologies to address potential risks and concerns.

Rashida Richardson’s Background and Contributions

Rashida Richardson’s journey into the field of AI stems from her background as a civil rights attorney, where she worked on various issues such as privacy, surveillance, school desegregation, fair housing, and criminal justice reform. Her early exposure to government adoption of AI-based technologies led her to advocate for greater oversight and evaluation to address potential risks and concerns.

Richardson’s work at the AI Now Institute and as a senior policy advisor for data and democracy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy further solidified her position as a leading voice in the AI and privacy domain. Her current role at Mastercard allows her to continue her advocacy for policy and legal issues surrounding the development and use of AI.

Challenges and Achievements in the AI Field

Richardson acknowledges the historical lack of urgency in addressing AI-related policy issues. However, she is pleased to see a significant shift in recent years, with policymakers and industry stakeholders recognizing the need for informed action and policy interventions in the AI space.

Navigating Male-Dominated Industries

As a Black woman in the tech industry, Richardson draws on her prior experiences to navigate the challenges posed by the male-dominated AI field. Her unique background and perspective have equipped her to address preconceptions and dynamics prevalent in the industry.

Issues AI Users Should Be Aware Of

Richardson highlights the importance of understanding the capabilities and limitations of AI applications and models. She also emphasizes the evolving nature of laws and policies surrounding AI development and use, urging users to be mindful of legal uncertainties and potential risks.

Responsible AI Development

When it comes to responsibly building AI, Richardson emphasizes the need for clear principles, policies, and standards enforced through internal oversight and governance practices. She underscores the importance of defining responsible AI development and use to align practices with human values and societal good.

Investors’ Role in Promoting Responsible AI

Investors, according to Richardson, can play a pivotal role in defining responsible AI development and holding AI actors accountable for their practices. By incentivizing better practices that prioritize human values and societal good, investors can drive positive change in the AI landscape.

Rashida Richardson’s advocacy and expertise continue to shape the discourse surrounding AI, privacy, and responsible development practices, making her a leading figure in the ongoing AI revolution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Play’s Policy Update Cracks Down On ‘Offensive’ AI Apps, Disruptive Notifications
News

Google Play’s Policy Update Cracks Down On ‘Offensive’ AI Apps, Disruptive Notifications

by Nan Wells | 26 October 2023
Generative AI Startup 1337 Pays Users To Create AI-Driven Influencers
News

Generative AI Startup 1337 Pays Users To Create AI-Driven Influencers

by Dawn Kautz | 27 October 2023
How Many Drone Strikes Did Obama Order
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Drone Strikes Did Obama Order

by Nolana Saul | 20 October 2023
70 Best Documentaries on Netflix You Should Watch in 2022
TV and Movie Streaming

70 Best Documentaries on Netflix You Should Watch in 2022

by Kelvin | 2 July 2021
What Are The Ethical Issues In Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Ethical Issues In Cybersecurity

by Bobette Southard | 12 September 2023
Some Generative AI Vendors Offer Protection Against IP Lawsuits, While Others Do Not
News

Some Generative AI Vendors Offer Protection Against IP Lawsuits, While Others Do Not

by Kathlin Tittle | 7 October 2023
Urgent Call For Innovation And Investment In Maternal Health
News

Urgent Call For Innovation And Investment In Maternal Health

by Flori Swartz | 29 October 2023
9 Amazing Android Smart Watch For Women for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Android Smart Watch For Women for 2024

by Tabbatha Beeman | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues
News

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
Meati Foods Appoints Phil Graves As CEO And Cuts Workforce By 13%
News

Meati Foods Appoints Phil Graves As CEO And Cuts Workforce By 13%

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
Sproxxy Launches Platform To Measure Conference Spending ROI
News

Sproxxy Launches Platform To Measure Conference Spending ROI

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion
News

Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms
News

Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
TechTaka Secures $9.5M For E-commerce Fulfillment Service
News

TechTaka Secures $9.5M For E-commerce Fulfillment Service

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
How To Kill All Mobs In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Kill All Mobs In Minecraft

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024
How To Enable Cheats In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Enable Cheats In Minecraft

by Taffy Mckown | 21 February 2024