Newsnews
News

Karine Perset: Leading The Way In AI Policy And Governance

Written by: Lorri Hinman | Published: 3 March 2024
karine-perset-leading-the-way-in-ai-policy-and-governance
News

Meet Karine Perset, the driving force behind the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s AI Unit. Her remarkable work in AI policy and governance has been pivotal in shaping the global landscape of AI regulation and oversight.

Key Takeaway

Karine Perset’s leadership at OECD.AI has been pivotal in advancing the global dialogue on trustworthy AI governance and policy.

Championing Trustworthy AI

Karine Perset’s work at OECD.AI has been instrumental in documenting and analyzing over 1,000 AI initiatives across nearly 70 jurisdictions. The OECD.AI Policy Observatory serves as a central hub for real-time AI data, offering authoritative resources for policymakers worldwide. The OECD.AI Network of Experts, comprising over 350 leading AI experts, provides invaluable insights to inform policy analysis.

Promoting Diversity in AI

Perset acknowledges the gender gap in AI and emphasizes the need for more representation of women and diverse groups in the technology sector. She highlights the importance of diverse voices in developing AI policies and models, encouraging women to speak up and share their unique perspectives.

Addressing Pressing AI Issues

Perset identifies three critical challenges facing AI: bridging the gap between policymakers and technologists, ensuring international interoperability of AI rules, and tracking AI incidents. She emphasizes the need for collaboration and interdisciplinarity to understand AI issues holistically and enable interoperability between jurisdictions.

Empowering AI Users

Perset underscores the importance of protecting citizens from AI-generated mis- and disinformation, emphasizing the need for information literacy and the ability to assess the accuracy of AI-generated content. She advocates for responsible AI development, emphasizing the accountability of AI actors for the proper functioning of AI systems.

Driving Responsible AI Investment

Perset calls on investors to advocate for responsible business conduct in the companies they invest in, shaping the development and deployment of AI technologies. She highlights the role of private sector partners in promoting trustworthy AI development and fostering transparency throughout the AI value chain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Best Drift Car Models in GTA 5 & Online Today
GAMING

8 Best Drift Car Models in GTA 5 & Online Today

by Queenie Samples | 4 July 2022
What Are The Ethical Issues In Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Ethical Issues In Cybersecurity

by Elfreda Urquhart | 12 September 2023
The First AI Safety Summit In The UK Explores Risks And Collaborations
News

The First AI Safety Summit In The UK Explores Risks And Collaborations

by Willyt Eley | 31 October 2023
How Many Fintech Companies Are In Nigeria
Digital Banking

How Many Fintech Companies Are In Nigeria

by Elfreda Urquhart | 30 December 2023
Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues
News

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues

by Neilla Pete | 21 February 2024
OpenAI Forms Team To Study “Catastrophic” AI Risks, Including Nuclear Threats
News

OpenAI Forms Team To Study “Catastrophic” AI Risks, Including Nuclear Threats

by Joscelin Harder | 27 October 2023
Critical 2024 AI Policy Blueprint: Managing Risks And Maximizing Potential
News

Critical 2024 AI Policy Blueprint: Managing Risks And Maximizing Potential

by Rubie Mayhew | 27 January 2024
When Is The US Going Cashless?
FINTECH

When Is The US Going Cashless?

by Anthiathia Vail | 16 November 2023

Recent Stories

Karine Perset: Leading The Way In AI Policy And Governance
News

Karine Perset: Leading The Way In AI Policy And Governance

by Lorri Hinman | 3 March 2024
How To Get FIFA 22 Early Access
GAMING

How To Get FIFA 22 Early Access

by Lorri Hinman | 3 March 2024
How Much Is FIFA 22 On Xbox
GAMING

How Much Is FIFA 22 On Xbox

by Lorri Hinman | 3 March 2024
Where Is Manchester United In FIFA 22
GAMING

Where Is Manchester United In FIFA 22

by Lorri Hinman | 2 March 2024
What Country Is Longford Town In FIFA 22
GAMING

What Country Is Longford Town In FIFA 22

by Lorri Hinman | 2 March 2024
What Country Is Real Madrid In FIFA 22
GAMING

What Country Is Real Madrid In FIFA 22

by Lorri Hinman | 2 March 2024
How To Change Language On FIFA 22 PS4
GAMING

How To Change Language On FIFA 22 PS4

by Lorri Hinman | 2 March 2024
How To Change Language In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Change Language In FIFA 22

by Lorri Hinman | 2 March 2024