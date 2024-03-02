Karine Perset: Leading The Way In AI Policy And Governance

Meet Karine Perset, the driving force behind the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s AI Unit. Her remarkable work in AI policy and governance has been pivotal in shaping the global landscape of AI regulation and oversight.

Championing Trustworthy AI

Karine Perset’s work at OECD.AI has been instrumental in documenting and analyzing over 1,000 AI initiatives across nearly 70 jurisdictions. The OECD.AI Policy Observatory serves as a central hub for real-time AI data, offering authoritative resources for policymakers worldwide. The OECD.AI Network of Experts, comprising over 350 leading AI experts, provides invaluable insights to inform policy analysis.

Promoting Diversity in AI

Perset acknowledges the gender gap in AI and emphasizes the need for more representation of women and diverse groups in the technology sector. She highlights the importance of diverse voices in developing AI policies and models, encouraging women to speak up and share their unique perspectives.

Addressing Pressing AI Issues

Perset identifies three critical challenges facing AI: bridging the gap between policymakers and technologists, ensuring international interoperability of AI rules, and tracking AI incidents. She emphasizes the need for collaboration and interdisciplinarity to understand AI issues holistically and enable interoperability between jurisdictions.

Empowering AI Users

Perset underscores the importance of protecting citizens from AI-generated mis- and disinformation, emphasizing the need for information literacy and the ability to assess the accuracy of AI-generated content. She advocates for responsible AI development, emphasizing the accountability of AI actors for the proper functioning of AI systems.

Driving Responsible AI Investment

Perset calls on investors to advocate for responsible business conduct in the companies they invest in, shaping the development and deployment of AI technologies. She highlights the role of private sector partners in promoting trustworthy AI development and fostering transparency throughout the AI value chain.