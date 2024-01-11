whatsapp-introduces-in-app-tool-for-custom-stickers-on-ios

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature for iOS users that enables them to create, edit, and share their own stickers directly within the app. This latest addition eliminates the need for third-party applications or the manual process of dragging and dropping images from the photo gallery.

Key Takeaway WhatsApp is introducing an in-app tool on iOS that allows users to create and personalize stickers using a range of editing options, simplifying the process of sticker customization and sharing within the platform.

Creating Personalized Stickers

Users can now transform their photos into stickers or customize existing ones using WhatsApp’s built-in editing tools, including text, drawing, and the option to overlay other stickers. Once a custom sticker is sent, it is automatically saved in the sticker tray for future use.

Image Credits: WhatsApp

How to Create and Edit Stickers

To create a sticker from an image, users can access the sticker tray, select the “create sticker” option, and choose a photo from their gallery. They can then personalize the sticker by applying a cutout, adding text, incorporating other stickers, or drawing on it. Once the customization is complete, the sticker can be sent.

For editing existing stickers, users can long-press the sticker in the sticker tray, choose the “edit sticker” button, and make desired modifications before sending it.

Rollout and Availability

The new sticker maker feature, already accessible on WhatsApp web, is set to be gradually introduced to iOS 17+ users in the upcoming days. However, there is no specific timeline for its availability on Android devices.