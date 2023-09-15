Newsnews
Verkor Secures $2.1 Billion To Build Gigafactory And Accelerate EV Battery Production

Written by: Tracee Foote | Published: 15 September 2023
French battery manufacturer Verkor has recently announced a record-breaking funding of more than €2 billion (approximately $2.1 billion USD) to expedite the development of its Dunkirk gigafactory. The company, which is backed by Renault, specializes in producing pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy storage applications.

Key Takeaway

Verkor has successfully raised over $2.1 billion in funding to fast-track the construction of its gigafactory in Dunkirk, demonstrating the growing investor confidence in the electric vehicle battery industry.

Unprecedented Funding for Verkor

This substantial financial support comprises an €850 million Series C funding round, along with €600 million in loans from the European Investment Bank. Notably, the funding also includes €650 million in pending French subsidies, awaiting approval from the European Commission.

In the Series C funding round, notable investors such as Australian asset manager Macquarie, French infrastructure investor Meridiam, and Renault participated. Verkor proudly claims that this funding round represents the largest equity raise for a French startup, showcasing their significance within the industry.

Verkor’s partnership with Renault aligns with the objectives set by President Emmanuel Macron, who views this deal as a bold step towards reindustrialization. Macron’s endorsement emphasizes the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable industries and strengthening France’s position in the global manufacturing sector.

Expanding Battery Sector Investments

Verkor’s remarkable funding achievement adds to the recent influx of investments in battery-related ventures. Ascend Elements, for instance, recently secured $542 million, while Lyten received $200 million in funding, highlighting the strong market demand and investor confidence in the battery industry.

The substantial financial support gained by Verkor will enable the company to accelerate the construction of its gigafactory and contribute to the development of a robust and sustainable electric vehicle ecosystem. The increased production capacity facilitated by the gigafactory will play a crucial role in meeting the growing global demand for electric vehicles and promoting the widespread adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

