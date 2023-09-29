Newsnews
News

Volkswagen Abandons $2.1 Billion EV Plant Plan In Germany

Written by: Kalina Escoto | Published: 30 September 2023
volkswagen-abandons-2-1-billion-ev-plant-plan-in-germany
News

Volkswagen has made the decision to scrap its $2.1 billion plan to build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. Instead, the automaker intends to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to accommodate the production of a new flagship EV named Project Trinity and an all-electric Golf hatchback.

Key Takeaway

Volkswagen has abandoned its plan to construct a $2.1 billion EV factory in Germany and will instead modify existing plants for EV production. This decision reflects the company’s focus on cost-cutting and addresses its delayed entry into the EV market. However, Volkswagen is still facing challenges in establishing itself as a prominent player in the electric vehicle sector.

This move aligns with Volkswagen passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer’s previous statement, made last year, that an additional factory might not be necessary as the company gradually reduces the production of combustion-engine vehicles over time. However, this decision is not solely motivated by the need to make room for EVs. Volkswagen is also actively engaging in cost-cutting measures.

In fact, during a meeting with senior leaders in July, Schaefer described Volkswagen’s situation by saying, “our roof is on fire,” emphasizing the urgent need to overhaul the company’s “complex, slow, and inflexible” processes. One significant aspect contributing to this need for change is Volkswagen’s delayed embrace of EV technology, which caused it to fall behind BYD in China.

Despite its ambitions in the electric vehicle sector, Volkswagen has yet to establish itself as a strong player. Just recently, Reuters reported that the automaker would temporarily halt production of two EV models, the ID.3 and Cupra Born, due to decreased demand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Data Can Drive Social Impact Investing: Insights From Pivotal Ventures
News

How Data Can Drive Social Impact Investing: Insights From Pivotal Ventures

by Kasey Diaz | 30 September 2023
Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments
News

Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments

by Laraine Wingo | 30 September 2023
Pudgy Penguins Revolutionizes NFTs With Innovative Approach To Revenue Generation
News

Pudgy Penguins Revolutionizes NFTs With Innovative Approach To Revenue Generation

by Demetria Schaeffer | 30 September 2023
Volkswagen Abandons $2.1 Billion EV Plant Plan In Germany
News

Volkswagen Abandons $2.1 Billion EV Plant Plan In Germany

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
New Equity Funds Launch To Boost Late-Stage Tech Companies
News

New Equity Funds Launch To Boost Late-Stage Tech Companies

by Lyndsey Baumgardner | 30 September 2023
Startups Face Challenges In Finding Enterprise Footing Amidst Changing Software Market
News

Startups Face Challenges In Finding Enterprise Footing Amidst Changing Software Market

by Ira Mccallister | 30 September 2023
X (Twitter) Pays $20 Million To Creators, Says CEO
News

X (Twitter) Pays $20 Million To Creators, Says CEO

by Talia Schuh | 30 September 2023
New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More
News

New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More

by Melly Landeros | 30 September 2023

Recent Stories

How Data Can Drive Social Impact Investing: Insights From Pivotal Ventures
News

How Data Can Drive Social Impact Investing: Insights From Pivotal Ventures

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
Pudgy Penguins Revolutionizes NFTs With Innovative Approach To Revenue Generation
News

Pudgy Penguins Revolutionizes NFTs With Innovative Approach To Revenue Generation

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments
News

Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
Volkswagen Abandons $2.1 Billion EV Plant Plan In Germany
News

Volkswagen Abandons $2.1 Billion EV Plant Plan In Germany

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
How To Download App From Github
HOW TO

How To Download App From Github

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
How To Download A File In Github
HOW TO

How To Download A File In Github

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
How To Download Audiobooks To IPhone
HOW TO

How To Download Audiobooks To IPhone

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023
How To Download Books From Audible
HOW TO

How To Download Books From Audible

by Kalina Escoto | 30 September 2023