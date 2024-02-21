Newsnews
Using Sound To Diagnose Plumbing Issues: Conservation Labs Innovates Water Monitoring

Written by: Wallis Cramer | Published: 22 February 2024
Sound can reveal a lot about water — and where it’s headed. Every washing machine cycle, dish rinse, and toilet flush sends water rushing through the pipes in homes, apartments, and commercial buildings, carrying waste away at breakneck speeds. The whistles and hums that water makes along its downward journey may seem unremarkable. But they’re bits of a unique sound signature that, using the right algorithms and hardware, can be detected and categorized for preventative maintenance purposes.

Key Takeaway

Conservation Labs uses sound-based technology to monitor water usage and detect leaks in residential and commercial buildings, offering a unique approach to water conservation and preventative maintenance.

Acoustic Detection for Preventative Maintenance

Acoustic detection, as it’s called, isn’t a new science. Water authorities and utilities have used acoustic sensors to canvas for leaks and signs of wear and tear for years. But within the past decade or so, an emerging cohort of startups has put interesting twists on the old tech, applying acoustic water detection in novel ways — and places.

Conservation Labs: Innovating Water Monitoring

One of these startups, Conservation Labs, is creating a water-listening sensor that attaches to the plumbing in residential, multifamily, and office properties. Leveraging an algorithm trained on water acoustics, the sensor translates sounds from the pipes into usage statistics, leak alerts, and even conservation recommendations.

Founder’s Inspiration and Technology

Mark Kovscek, the founder and CEO of Conservation Labs, was inspired to launch the company after experiencing house leaks. He realized that sound waves could be indicative of what was going on in the pipes, leading to the development of a prototype and a patent filed in 2016.

Business Model and Expansion

Today, Conservation Labs sells sensors and a subscription to a cloud-based monitoring service. The sensors retail for $129, while the subscription costs $36 per sensor per year. The company claims that users typically see a 20% reduction in water usage after installing the sensors. With a recent $7.5 million Series A funding round, Conservation Labs aims to expand its technology and market reach, including the launch of a new acoustic sensor line that monitors industrial machines for signs of damage and related issues.

Future Plans and Sustainability Focus

With a warchest totaling $9.5 million in venture capital, Conservation plans to release the second generation of its water monitoring sensor, increase the scope and scale of its AI platform, and expand its ongoing sales and marketing initiatives. The company also intends to hire 8 people by the end of the year, growing its 22-person team to 30.

