Carbon Capture Startup Takes Innovative Approach To Slash Costs

Written by: Sisely Gonsalez | Published: 21 February 2024
Clairity Technology, a direct air capture startup, is challenging the traditional norms in the carbon capture industry by adopting a “good enough” approach to reduce costs. This unconventional strategy has caught the attention of investors and industry experts alike.

Key Takeaway

Clairity Technology’s “good enough” approach to carbon capture has the potential to revolutionize the industry by significantly reducing costs while still effectively capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This innovative strategy could pave the way for more sustainable and economically viable carbon capture solutions.

Revolutionizing Carbon Capture

Glen Meyerowitz, the founder of Clairity Technology, is pioneering a new method in the direct air capture (DAC) market. While most companies strive for high-purity CO2 streams, Meyerowitz believes that aiming for over 99% purity is unnecessary. Instead, Clairity’s technology focuses on capturing carbon dioxide at over 80% purity, significantly reducing costs without compromising effectiveness.

Cost-Effective Design and Implementation

Clairity’s recent $6.75 million seed funding, led by Initialized Capital and Lowercarbon Capital, has propelled the company’s efforts to scale up its operations. By designing its technology with lower precision in mind, Clairity can achieve cost savings while still effectively capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the DAC market by making carbon capture more economically viable.

Utilizing Impure CO2 for Positive Impact

Despite the lower purity of its captured CO2, Clairity sees a significant opportunity to utilize the gas in value-added products, such as enhancing the quality of concrete. By collaborating with other startups like CarbonBuilt, Clairity has demonstrated the positive impact of its approach, creating concrete blocks using CO2 captured by its technology. This not only improves the quality of the concrete but also reduces the overall carbon footprint.

Future Outlook and Potential Impact

Looking ahead, Clairity plans to replicate its technology in modular facilities to scale up its carbon capture capabilities. By offering its captured gas stream and carbon credits to potential buyers, the company aims to establish itself as a key player in the carbon capture market. With the support of investors and incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act, Clairity is poised to overcome the challenges and make a significant impact in combating climate change.

