UK AI Startup Greyparrot Partners With Recycling Giant Bollegraaf

Written by: Brenna Lepore | Published: 7 February 2024
In a strategic move to advance the potential of artificial intelligence, Dutch recycling giant Bollegraaf Group has made a significant investment in UK AI startup Greyparrot. The London-based Greyparrot utilizes computer vision for waste analytics, while Bollegraaf is a veteran manufacturer of MRFs and recycling systems. The strategic partnership aims to integrate AI analytics with recycling machinery and accelerate the digitization of the waste sector.

Key Takeaway

The strategic partnership between Greyparrot and Bollegraaf aims to revolutionize waste management by integrating AI analytics with recycling machinery, paving the way for fully automated, smart MRFs.

Bollegraaf’s Strategic Investment in Greyparrot

Bollegraaf Group has made a strategic investment in UK AI startup Greyparrot, acquiring a non-controlling stake valued at $12.8M. As part of the partnership, Bollegraaf is transferring its AI vision business to Greyparrot, including a team of six AI engineers. This move will enable Greyparrot to expand its operations in mainland Europe, with the opening of its first office in the Netherlands.

Accelerating AI Integration in Waste Management

The partnership will see Bollegraaf serving as a worldwide distributor and strategic partner for Greyparrot’s AI camera system hardware. This collaboration aims to enhance waste intelligence in recycling infrastructure deployments and existing facilities worldwide. Greyparrot’s AI-powered waste analytics will be integrated into Bollegraaf’s control systems, paving the way for fully automated, smart MRFs.

Challenges and Opportunities in AI-Powered Waste Processing

One of the biggest challenges in AI-powered waste processing is the management of different types of plastics in waste streams. Greyparrot emphasizes the need to distinguish between various types of plastics to maximize the recovery of recyclable materials. The partnership with Bollegraaf will enable Greyparrot to leverage complementary technology and accelerate the development of its AI systems.

