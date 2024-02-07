Optimize Your EV Fleet With Guided Energy’s Charging Management Software

If you’re in charge of a fleet of electric vehicles, you know the challenges of managing their charging needs. Guided Energy, a French startup, has secured $5.2 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures to develop a software tool aimed at helping EV fleet operators optimize battery charging and dispatch.

Revolutionizing EV Fleet Management

Guided Energy’s software aggregates data from vehicles, public and private charging points, and utilizes machine learning to provide actionable insights on when and where to charge the vehicles. This innovative approach simplifies the complex task of managing EV fleets, especially in the face of long charging times and limited charging point availability.

Unified View and Integration

CEO Anant Kapoor highlighted the platform’s ability to connect to both EVs and charging points directly, offering customers a single, real-time, unified view of their EV operations. The software can seamlessly integrate with existing telematics or supervision platforms using APIs, streamlining the management process for fleet operators.

Customer Base and Cost Savings

Guided Energy’s clientele includes prominent names such as Sixt and Addison Lee. The software addresses the challenge of limited in-house charging points and the need to incorporate external charging solutions into daily operational, reporting, and finance workflows. By factoring in charging prices, energy delivery time, and operational costs, the startup aims to deliver direct and indirect savings of up to $10,000 per electric vehicle.

Future Prospects

The company is already tracking over 1,000 vehicles on its platform and anticipates this number to double in the coming months as it continues to onboard new customers. With contracts already in place with additional clients, Guided Energy is poised to make a significant impact in the EV fleet management space.