Newsnews
News

Optimize Your EV Fleet With Guided Energy’s Charging Management Software

Written by: Anita Hamer | Published: 7 February 2024
optimize-your-ev-fleet-with-guided-energys-charging-management-software
News

If you’re in charge of a fleet of electric vehicles, you know the challenges of managing their charging needs. Guided Energy, a French startup, has secured $5.2 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures to develop a software tool aimed at helping EV fleet operators optimize battery charging and dispatch.

Key Takeaway

Guided Energy’s software tool offers a revolutionary approach to EV fleet management, leveraging data aggregation and machine learning to optimize battery charging and dispatch, potentially saving operators up to

0,000 per electric vehicle.

Revolutionizing EV Fleet Management

Guided Energy’s software aggregates data from vehicles, public and private charging points, and utilizes machine learning to provide actionable insights on when and where to charge the vehicles. This innovative approach simplifies the complex task of managing EV fleets, especially in the face of long charging times and limited charging point availability.

Unified View and Integration

CEO Anant Kapoor highlighted the platform’s ability to connect to both EVs and charging points directly, offering customers a single, real-time, unified view of their EV operations. The software can seamlessly integrate with existing telematics or supervision platforms using APIs, streamlining the management process for fleet operators.

Customer Base and Cost Savings

Guided Energy’s clientele includes prominent names such as Sixt and Addison Lee. The software addresses the challenge of limited in-house charging points and the need to incorporate external charging solutions into daily operational, reporting, and finance workflows. By factoring in charging prices, energy delivery time, and operational costs, the startup aims to deliver direct and indirect savings of up to $10,000 per electric vehicle.

Future Prospects

The company is already tracking over 1,000 vehicles on its platform and anticipates this number to double in the coming months as it continues to onboard new customers. With contracts already in place with additional clients, Guided Energy is poised to make a significant impact in the EV fleet management space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is A RFID Card For Ev Charging
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A RFID Card For Ev Charging

by Jamie Morley | 17 October 2023
Driving The 2025 Porsche Macan EV Prototype: A First Look
News

Driving The 2025 Porsche Macan EV Prototype: A First Look

by Blaire Largent | 11 October 2023
How Tesla Uses Big Data
FINTECH

How Tesla Uses Big Data

by Arlie Marek | 16 November 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
Ford Acquires Auto Motive Power To Enhance EV Charging Technology
News

Ford Acquires Auto Motive Power To Enhance EV Charging Technology

by Carrie Curl | 2 November 2023
Volteras: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Connectivity And Control
News

Volteras: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Connectivity And Control

by Hailee Pitts | 14 October 2023
Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap
News

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap

by Helga Mclaurin | 2 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023

Recent Stories

Diablo Immortal How To Auto Navigate
GAMING

Diablo Immortal How To Auto Navigate

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
What Is Max Level In Diablo 4
GAMING

What Is Max Level In Diablo 4

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
Optimize Your EV Fleet With Guided Energy’s Charging Management Software
News

Optimize Your EV Fleet With Guided Energy’s Charging Management Software

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
UK AI Startup Greyparrot Partners With Recycling Giant Bollegraaf
News

UK AI Startup Greyparrot Partners With Recycling Giant Bollegraaf

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
How To Reset Paragon Points Diablo Immortal
GAMING

How To Reset Paragon Points Diablo Immortal

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
How Many Paragon Levels Are In Diablo 3
GAMING

How Many Paragon Levels Are In Diablo 3

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
How Do You Get Paragon Points In Diablo 3
GAMING

How Do You Get Paragon Points In Diablo 3

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024
Where To Find Lord Martanos Diablo Immortal
GAMING

Where To Find Lord Martanos Diablo Immortal

by Anita Hamer | 7 February 2024