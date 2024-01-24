Newsnews
News

OpenDialog Raises $8M For Its Conversational AI Approach In Regulated Industries

Written by: Anny Hodge | Published: 24 January 2024
opendialog-raises-8m-for-its-conversational-ai-approach-in-regulated-industries
News

As conversational AI continues to gain traction, the demand for advanced chatbot solutions is on the rise. However, recent incidents, such as the one involving parcel delivery company DPD, serve as a cautionary tale for regulated industries. DPD had to disable part of its online support chatbot after it made inappropriate remarks to a customer, highlighting the potential risks associated with AI-driven customer interactions.

Key Takeaway

OpenDialog, a UK startup, has raised $8 million in funding to further develop its conversational AI platform designed for regulated industries, addressing the specific needs and challenges of sectors such as healthcare and insurance.

OpenDialog’s Solution for Regulated Industries

OpenDialog, a UK startup founded by serial entrepreneurs, has secured $8 million in a Series A funding round led by Alboin VC, with participation from Dowgate Capital and notable angel investors. The company, which focuses on combining Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Large Language Models (LLMs) with a customizable platform tailored for regulated sectors, has now raised a total of $13 million.

Challenges in Regulated Sectors

While the demand for conversational AI is projected to reach $38 billion globally by 2029, regulated industries, particularly healthcare and insurance, are facing challenges in effectively implementing NLU and LLMs. OpenDialog aims to address these challenges by offering a no-code platform that enables organizations to integrate the best AI models into a unified automation platform.

OpenDialog’s Differentiated Approach

OpenDialog’s CEO, Terry Walby, emphasized the platform’s fluid architecture, allowing for dynamic and human-like conversations while maintaining predictability. The company’s focus on flexibility and customization sets it apart, enabling clients to leverage multiple LLMs to meet their specific needs.

Industry Recognition and Founding Team’s Experience

Ed Lascelles, Partner at AlbionVC, acknowledged the evolution of conversational AI and highlighted OpenDialog’s track record of building and scaling enterprise businesses. The founding team’s previous success with Thoughtonomy, a software automation solution acquired by Blue Prism in 2019, further underscores their expertise in the space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers
News

New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers

by Elsinore Derby | 8 September 2023
Aleph Alpha Secures $500 Million In Series B Funding Led By Lidl Owner And Bosch Ventures
News

Aleph Alpha Secures $500 Million In Series B Funding Led By Lidl Owner And Bosch Ventures

by Gerry Abad | 6 November 2023
How Fintech Is Disrupting Banking?
AI

How Fintech Is Disrupting Banking?

by Carena Taliaferro | 19 September 2023
When Did Crowdfunding Start
FINTECH

When Did Crowdfunding Start

by Johanna Darr | 7 November 2023
What Does IoT Mean
TECHNOLOGY

What Does IoT Mean

by Ethelind Pegram | 17 October 2023
Artists Advocate For Inclusion In AI Regulation
News

Artists Advocate For Inclusion In AI Regulation

by Margareta Asbury | 8 September 2023
Why The Metaverse Is Bad
AI

Why The Metaverse Is Bad

by Carilyn Mcginty | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Bilt Rewards Raises $200M Investment Led By General Catalyst, Valuation Doubles To $3.1B
News

Bilt Rewards Raises $200M Investment Led By General Catalyst, Valuation Doubles To $3.1B

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
OpenDialog Raises $8M For Its Conversational AI Approach In Regulated Industries
News

OpenDialog Raises $8M For Its Conversational AI Approach In Regulated Industries

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
Google’s Gradient Backs Send AI To Revolutionize Data Extraction From Complex Documents
News

Google’s Gradient Backs Send AI To Revolutionize Data Extraction From Complex Documents

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
How To Play Among Us With 100 Players
GAMING

How To Play Among Us With 100 Players

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
The Mobile Game Among Us Was Inspired By What Horror Film
GAMING

The Mobile Game Among Us Was Inspired By What Horror Film

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
How To Enable Unity On Firefox
Browsers & Extensions

How To Enable Unity On Firefox

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
What Is Firefox Based On
Browsers & Extensions

What Is Firefox Based On

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024
How To Remove Hp.Myway.Com From Firefox
Browsers & Extensions

How To Remove Hp.Myway.Com From Firefox

by Anny Hodge | 24 January 2024