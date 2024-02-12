Newsnews
The Importance Of A Strong Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy In Pitch Decks

Written by: Dareen Lung | Published: 13 February 2024
When it comes to fundraising, having a compelling go-to-market (GTM) slide is crucial. Recent data shows that only 7% of founders have a pitch deck with a reasonably good GTM narrative, which is concerning given the significance of acquiring new customers in the fundraising process.

Key Takeaway

Having a strong go-to-market strategy is crucial for founders seeking investment, as it demonstrates competency and a clear understanding of how to reach and engage potential customers.

The Challenge of Inadequate GTM Narratives

Many slide decks lack a coherent GTM narrative, and this can be a major red flag for investors. Without a clear strategy for deploying the raised funds to reach and engage potential customers, it becomes difficult for investors to justify significant investments. In the current challenging fundraising landscape, it is essential for founders to demonstrate a basic level of competency in their GTM approach.

Developing an Effective GTM Slide

One of the key elements of a compelling GTM slide is a deep understanding of the target customers. This goes beyond simple demographic segmentation and requires a thorough immersion in the lives of potential users to truly comprehend their challenges, needs, and decision-making processes. Achieving this level of understanding demands diligence, empathy, and strategic market research. Without a solid grasp of the target customers, the GTM slide may lack coherence and effectiveness.

Furthermore, the understanding of customers should not be limited to the GTM slide alone but should be evident throughout the entire pitch deck, particularly under sections such as “target customer” or similar. This holistic approach ensures that the GTM strategy is well-integrated into the overall narrative of the pitch deck.

