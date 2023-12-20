Newsnews
News

A Blueprint For Navigating Economic Uncertainty: A Guide For Founders

Written by: Neille Feist | Published: 21 December 2023
a-blueprint-for-navigating-economic-uncertainty-a-guide-for-founders
News

Founding a company during economic uncertainty and excelling takes more than just a hungry founder with a good idea. It requires a solid foundation to withstand the market. Companies founded today must focus on becoming profitable while growing, which is only sometimes a priority for companies receiving aggressive VC funding. In the pre-revenue stage, profitability has sometimes been top of mind, but keeping operations efficient and focused is vital for maximizing the potential for monetization.

Key Takeaway

Founding a company during economic uncertainty requires a solid foundation to withstand the market. Focus on becoming profitable while growing, and keep operations efficient and focused to maximize the potential for monetization.

Investor Activity and Market Trends

  • Investors are engaging with fewer pitch decks from founders, according to DocSend data — investor activity dropped less than 2% year-over-year (YoY) from 2022 and 4% from 2021.
  • However, investors are still reviewing pitch decks at a higher clip than 2020, proving there’s a market for early-stage deals, even though funding was down 27% YoY in Q3.

Building a Strong Foundation

Instilling solid building blocks for the company’s foundation is even more critical in a tighter economy and investor’s market. Some of the most innovative companies in the world were started during economically challenging situations, and those companies were built to withstand the market they were entering. The next generation of companies that define the market will operate with the same integrity. A strong foundation helps raise early-stage capital and will help the company scale when appropriate and reach further stages of its life cycle. In the days of growth at all costs, being profitable or keeping an eye on unit economics were often ignored or disdained. That has now clearly changed. For founders now, perfecting the pitch, having an efficient sales strategy, and scoping the product with urgency will create a strong foundation for success that attracts investors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Who Is The Founder Of Bitcoin
FINTECH

Who Is The Founder Of Bitcoin

by Shauna Fite | 12 November 2023
What Is A Good Podcast On Fintech
AI

What Is A Good Podcast On Fintech

by Athene Gaeta | 19 September 2023
What Will Litecoin Be Worth In 2018
FINTECH

What Will Litecoin Be Worth In 2018

by Janessa Bergmann | 6 November 2023
How High Can Ethereum Go
AI

How High Can Ethereum Go

by Mil Hiatt | 15 September 2023
Who Started The Metaverse
AI

Who Started The Metaverse

by Mina Voss | 19 September 2023
New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers
News

New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers

by Elsinore Derby | 8 September 2023
Reclaiming The Value System Of Fintech
News

Reclaiming The Value System Of Fintech

by Mia Fultz | 28 September 2023
What Is A Reference GPU
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Reference GPU

by Fifi Rosario | 31 July 2023

Recent Stories

A Blueprint For Navigating Economic Uncertainty: A Guide For Founders
News

A Blueprint For Navigating Economic Uncertainty: A Guide For Founders

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
Robotic Revolution In Industrial Painting: PaintJet Secures $10M Series A Funding
News

Robotic Revolution In Industrial Painting: PaintJet Secures $10M Series A Funding

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
Tech Gifts To Avoid This Holiday Season For Security And Privacy
News

Tech Gifts To Avoid This Holiday Season For Security And Privacy

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
GreyOrange Raises $135M To Expand Fulfillment Operations
News

GreyOrange Raises $135M To Expand Fulfillment Operations

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
How To Hook Up Xbox 360 Thrustmaster Italia458 Racing Wheel With Xbox One
PC Gaming

How To Hook Up Xbox 360 Thrustmaster Italia458 Racing Wheel With Xbox One

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
How To Make A Racing Wheel For PC
PC Gaming

How To Make A Racing Wheel For PC

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
How To Use A Racing Wheel With Racing Room
PC Gaming

How To Use A Racing Wheel With Racing Room

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023
How To Shift To 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, And 12th Gears In Euro Truck Simulator With A G27 Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

How To Shift To 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, And 12th Gears In Euro Truck Simulator With A G27 Racing Wheel

by Neille Feist | 21 December 2023