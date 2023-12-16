Newsnews
The Future Of Robotics: Insights From UC Berkeley’s Ken Goldberg

Written by: Frannie Hubbell | Published: 17 December 2023
Generative AI in Robotics

In a recent Q&A, UC Berkeley’s Ken Goldberg discussed the role of generative AI in the future of robotics. According to Goldberg, 2023 will be remembered as the year when generative AI transformed robotics. Large language models like ChatGPT are enabling robots and humans to communicate in natural language, while Vision-Language-Action models are being trained to enhance robot perception and control robot motions. Despite some open questions about generalization, the impact of generative AI on robotics is expected to be profound.

Key Takeaway

Ken Goldberg’s insights shed light on the transformative potential of generative AI in robotics, the evolving perceptions of the humanoid form factor, and the underreported significance of robot motion planning, particularly in addressing singularities.

The Humanoid Form Factor

When asked about the humanoid form factor, Goldberg expressed a shift in his views. While he had been skeptical about humanoids and legged robots in the past, the latest developments from companies like Boston Dynamics, Agility, and Unitree have led him to reconsider. He emphasized the advantages of legged robots over wheeled counterparts in traversing various terrains and highlighted the importance of bimanual robots for certain tasks.

Future of Robotics in Different Sectors

Goldberg also shared insights on the next major category for robotics, suggesting that there will be an increase in the use of robots in manufacturing and warehouses. He expressed skepticism about the cost-effectiveness of self-driving taxis and highlighted the potential for robot-assisted surgery to enhance surgical skills through "Augmented Dexterity."

General-Purpose Robots and Home Robotics

When questioned about the timeline for true general-purpose robots, Goldberg indicated that their development is not expected in the near future. However, he predicted the rise of affordable home robots beyond vacuums, envisioning robots that can help with decluttering tasks in households.

Underreported Trends in Robotics

Goldberg emphasized the underreported importance of robot motion planning, particularly in addressing the fundamental problem of robot "singularities." He highlighted the disruptive nature of singularities in robot operations and discussed the efforts of his startup, Jacobi Robotics, in implementing algorithms to guarantee the avoidance of singularities, thereby increasing the reliability and productivity of robots.

