Newsnews
News

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s Family Tragedy

Written by: Danika Menendez | Published: 19 February 2024
former-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcickis-family-tragedy
News

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. The news broke widely yesterday, though Wojcicki posted the news to Facebook several days ago, writing: “Tragedy hit my family yesterday. My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension. Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being. He was just getting started on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it. He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley.”

Key Takeaway

The former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s family is facing a tragic loss as her 19-year-old son passed away at UC Berkeley due to an apparent drug overdose. The family is devastated, and an investigation into the death is underway.

Investigation Underway

UC Berkeley spokesperson Janet Gilmore has said there were no signs of foul play and that an investigation into the death is underway. Esther Wojcicki told the Palo Alto Daily of her grandson’s passing, “Kids in college, especially freshmen and sophomores, experiment with everything. I think this was an experiment that went wrong.” She separately told the San Francisco Chronicle: “He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it. One thing we do know, it was a drug.”

Wojcicki’s Stepping Down

Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she’d “decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Neal Mohan, then YouTube’s chief product officer, has run the organization since.

Family’s Response

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Esther Wojcicki told the SF Chronicle that the family is speaking with the press in part to “prevent this from happening to any other family.” “Tragedy is very hard to sustain,” told the Chronicle. “It makes you want to hide in a closet and never come out. But I think the main thing is that we need to push forward to see what we can do to help other people so there won’t be any other kids who end up like Marco.”

Widespread Conversations

Presumably, his death is already sparking widespread conversations. After hearing of it late yesterday, I reminded my own children of the dangers of drugs, how painfully precious life is, and that no one is immune to calamity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

ElectraMeccanica Terminates Merger Plan With Tevva
News

ElectraMeccanica Terminates Merger Plan With Tevva

by Robenia Sides | 5 October 2023
Who Owns Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Netflix

by Andria Raymer | 6 August 2023
Watch Doctor Who On HBO Max
TECHNOLOGY

Watch Doctor Who On HBO Max

by Babbette Cauthen | 16 August 2023
Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Myrta Hansen | 28 October 2023
10 Minute School: Revolutionizing Education In Bangladesh
News

10 Minute School: Revolutionizing Education In Bangladesh

by Lorita Napolitano | 12 October 2023
26 YouTube Podcasts To Listen To Whenever and Wherever
TECH REVIEWS

26 YouTube Podcasts To Listen To Whenever and Wherever

by Samantha | 5 February 2021
X (Twitter) Pays $20 Million To Creators, Says CEO
News

X (Twitter) Pays $20 Million To Creators, Says CEO

by Talia Schuh | 30 September 2023
How To Watch A Million Little Things
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch A Million Little Things

by Karena Mccown | 16 August 2023

Recent Stories

How To Teleport Someone In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Teleport Someone In Minecraft

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
How To Set Spawn Point In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Set Spawn Point In Minecraft

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
Effortless File Transfer Between PC And OnePlus 8
Mobile Devices

Effortless File Transfer Between PC And OnePlus 8

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
Monitor Health: Checking Battery Status On Oneplus 8
Mobile Devices

Monitor Health: Checking Battery Status On Oneplus 8

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
Troubleshooting Guide: Forcing A Restart On OnePlus 8 Pro
Mobile Devices

Troubleshooting Guide: Forcing A Restart On OnePlus 8 Pro

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
Twilio’s Potential Sale Of Segment Amid Activist Pressure
News

Twilio’s Potential Sale Of Segment Amid Activist Pressure

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s Family Tragedy
News

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s Family Tragedy

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024
How To Get Coordinates In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Get Coordinates In Minecraft

by Danika Menendez | 19 February 2024