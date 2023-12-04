Newsnews
News

Tesla’s Cheapest Vehicle To Lose Half Of Its Tax Credit In 2022

Written by: Wilhelmine Kauffman | Published: 5 December 2023
teslas-cheapest-vehicle-to-lose-half-of-its-tax-credit-in-2022
News

Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, recently announced that its affordable Model 3 will no longer be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit starting from January 1, 2022. The company has issued a warning to potential buyers, stating that the tax credit for the Model 3, as well as the long-range variant, will be reduced to $3,750 for deliveries made on or after the specified date. This adjustment is being made due to Tesla’s belief that the battery materials in its electric vehicles will not comply with the sourcing rules set by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by 2024.

Key Takeaway

Tesla’s most affordable electric vehicle, the Model 3, will no longer qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit beginning in 2022. The credit will be reduced to $3,750 for deliveries made on or after January 1, due to concerns about the battery materials not meeting the Inflation Reduction Act’s sourcing rules. Tesla is informing customers of this change through a banner on its website, and other Tesla models may also see reductions in the tax credit.

In order to alert customers to this change, Tesla has prominently displayed a banner at the top of its website, hoping to stimulate year-end sales before the credit reduction takes effect. This development comes in the wake of an issued update by the Treasury Department regarding the IRA credit rules, specifically addressing the “foreign entity of concern (FEOC) requirements.” The Treasury Department stated that beginning in 2022, “an eligible clean vehicle may not contain any battery components that are manufactured or assembled by a FEOC.” It has identified China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran as FEOCs.

As a result of this eligibility change, Tesla’s most affordable vehicle, the Model 3, will ultimately cost $35,240 after accounting for the tax credit, but only for individuals who meet the income criteria specified by the IRA. This represents an increase from the previous price of $31,490.

It is worth noting that other Tesla models may also experience reductions in the IRS tax credit. On the order pages for the Model Y and Model X, Tesla warns potential buyers that “reductions” in the IRA credit are likely to occur after December 31.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
Tax Credit For Electric Vehicle Buyers To Be Available At Time Of Purchase
News

Tax Credit For Electric Vehicle Buyers To Be Available At Time Of Purchase

by Marty Prentice | 7 October 2023
Introducing The Chevy Equinox EV: A Game-Changer In The Electric Vehicle Market
News

Introducing The Chevy Equinox EV: A Game-Changer In The Electric Vehicle Market

by Cathleen Nevins | 31 October 2023
Tesla Introduces Congestion Pricing For Supercharger Stations Ahead Of Holiday Travel Season
News

Tesla Introduces Congestion Pricing For Supercharger Stations Ahead Of Holiday Travel Season

by Clarice Deluna | 22 November 2023
Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry
News

Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry

by Celinda Foxworth | 3 October 2023
Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard
News

Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
Volvo To Cease Production Of Diesel Cars By 2024
News

Volvo To Cease Production Of Diesel Cars By 2024

by Alysa Hertz | 20 September 2023
Ford Introduces New F-150 Lightning Flash With Enhanced Tech And Extended Battery Range
News

Ford Introduces New F-150 Lightning Flash With Enhanced Tech And Extended Battery Range

by Joanie Cosme | 3 October 2023

Recent Stories

The Rise Of Bitcoin, Spotify’s Staff Cuts, And The Influx Of Money In AI
News

The Rise Of Bitcoin, Spotify’s Staff Cuts, And The Influx Of Money In AI

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
Tesla’s Cheapest Vehicle To Lose Half Of Its Tax Credit In 2022
News

Tesla’s Cheapest Vehicle To Lose Half Of Its Tax Credit In 2022

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
13 Best 500W Gold Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best 500W Gold Psu For 2023

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
11 Amazing Corsair 650W Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Corsair 650W Psu For 2023

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
5 Amazing Psu 430W For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Amazing Psu 430W For 2023

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
10 Amazing Psu 80+ Gold For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Psu 80+ Gold For 2023

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
5 Best Slim Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Best Slim Psu For 2023

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023
11 Best Psu Bridge Tool For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Psu Bridge Tool For 2023

by Wilhelmine Kauffman | 5 December 2023