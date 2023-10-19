Superfy: The AI-Powered App Enabling Live Chats And Human Answers

A new mobile app called Superfy is revolutionizing the way people seek answers to their questions by combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time human interaction. Unlike AI chatbots that can’t always provide reliable answers for certain queries, Superfy connects users to relevant individuals who can offer personalized advice and recommendations on a wide range of topics. Developed by a Tel Aviv-based married couple, Michal Tamir and Gil Schoenberg, Superfy aims to create a social experience that fulfills the original purpose of the internet – connecting people from around the world.

Key Takeaway Superfy is a mobile app that combines AI technology with real-time human interaction to provide users with personalized answers and advice. Unlike AI chatbots, Superfy connects users with knowledgeable individuals who can offer subjective insights on various topics. The app’s chat-like interface and accurate matching system facilitate meaningful conversations, resulting in high user engagement and substantial time spent on the platform.

How Superfy Works

Superfy utilizes proprietary AI technology called Matchpoint AI, built on top of open-source language models (LLMs), to facilitate matches between users and knowledgeable individuals. The AI algorithm considers various factors when making connections, including online presence, past usage patterns, and expertise relevant to the specific query. For instance, if a user asks about choosing between Ibanez and Gibson guitars, the AI will pair them with someone well-versed in musical instruments. Additionally, the app learns from users’ behaviors over time to better connect them with suitable matches, taking into account topic-related understanding and shared interests.

Connecting Users with Real People

Superfy’s goal is to foster meaningful conversations between its users and relevant individuals rather than providing generic answers. The app’s chat-like interface creates a personalized experience, encouraging users to actively engage by asking and answering questions. Approximately 85% of Superfy’s users contribute content and spend an average of 31 minutes per day on the app. With over 10.5 million messages sent per month, the platform facilitates extensive discussions and exchange of ideas.

Expansion and Future Plans

Although Superfy currently appeals predominantly to a young Gen Z audience based in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., the founders envision expanding its reach to a broader audience in the future. Users appreciate the app’s ability to connect them with real people and have meaningful discussions, which sets it apart from more content-focused social networks like TikTok and Instagram. Superfy’s ultimate aim is to establish itself as a go-to platform where users can instantly connect with relevant individuals and discuss any topic on their mind.