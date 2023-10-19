Newsnews
News

Plaid Appoints Former Expedia Executive As CFO, No Immediate Plans For IPO

Written by: Adelle Monte | Published: 19 October 2023
plaid-appoints-former-expedia-executive-as-cfo-no-immediate-plans-for-ipo
News

Fintech startup Plaid has announced the appointment of Eric Hart, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Expedia, as its first CFO. Despite this move, Plaid has stated that it currently has no plans for an initial public offering (IPO), although it may consider it as a milestone in the future.

Key Takeaway

Plaid, a fintech startup, has appointed Eric Hart, former CFO of Expedia, as its first CFO. While Plaid currently has no immediate plans for an IPO, the appointment reflects the company’s focus on strengthening its financial operations. Plaid aims to further expand its offerings beyond consumer bank connections, with its anti-fraud payments product, Signal, being a prominent example. The startup’s recent funding and valuation reflect its potential for growth in the fintech industry.

In a statement, Plaid CEO Zach Perret expressed his excitement about Hart joining the company and praised his leadership skills and experience in building Expedia into a global platform. Hart, who has over 13 years of experience at Expedia, served as CFO since 2019 and was previously the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing global strategy, business development, and M&A activities.

Expansion beyond consumer bank connections

Plaid initially gained traction as a company that connects consumer bank accounts to financial applications. However, it has been steadily expanding its range of offerings to provide a comprehensive onboarding experience. Its growth efforts have been driven by diversifying revenue streams, including the introduction of its anti-fraud payments product, Signal, which has been in the market for approximately 10 months.

Signal analyzes $3 billion worth of bank payments monthly, bolstering Plaid’s mission to facilitate faster, easier, and safer payments. The company aims to power 2 billion bank payments, representing a doubling of volume from the previous year, and process transactions worth $10 billion in value.

Plaid’s funding and workforce

Plaid gained significant attention in 2020 when it agreed to be acquired by Visa for $5 billion. However, the deal was cancelled after facing regulatory challenges related to antitrust concerns. Subsequently, Plaid secured funding at a valuation of $13.4 billion. With more than 1,000 employees, the company continues to grow its workforce.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

All Hail The (Eventual) Plaid IPO: Fintech Startup Sets The Stage For A Public Offering
News

All Hail The (Eventual) Plaid IPO: Fintech Startup Sets The Stage For A Public Offering

by Ernestine Batt | 19 October 2023
Stash Raises $40 Million In Funding And Plans For IPO
News

Stash Raises $40 Million In Funding And Plans For IPO

by Yasmeen Major | 14 October 2023
DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla
News

DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
What Travel Sites Use Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

What Travel Sites Use Afterpay

by Leora Behm | 11 September 2023
When Can I Buy Slack Stock
TECHNOLOGY

When Can I Buy Slack Stock

by Ophelia Mcvay | 18 September 2023
Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over
News

Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over

by Lorinda Gaskin | 10 October 2023
Checkout.com President And COO, Céline Dufétel, To Speak At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

Checkout.com President And COO, Céline Dufétel, To Speak At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Brittani Styles | 3 September 2023
VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO
News

VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO

by Janina Schmitz | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
How To Take Off With DJI Fpv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Take Off With DJI Fpv

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware
TECHNOLOGY

How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
What Frequency Do DJI Drones Use
TECHNOLOGY

What Frequency Do DJI Drones Use

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
What Is Flyaway Coverage DJI
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Flyaway Coverage DJI

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
How To Fly DJI Avata
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fly DJI Avata

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
How To Update DJI Phantom 4
TECHNOLOGY

How To Update DJI Phantom 4

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
How Long Does DJI Battery Take To Charge
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Does DJI Battery Take To Charge

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023