Newsnews
News

Plaid Appoints Jennifer Taylor, Former Cloudflare Executive, As President

Written by: Willette Specht | Published: 9 February 2024
plaid-appoints-jennifer-taylor-former-cloudflare-executive-as-president
News

Plaid, a fintech startup, has recently named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, the former chief product officer of Cloudflare, as its first president. This move follows the hiring of Eric Hart, former Expedia CFO, as Plaid’s first chief financial officer, indicating a potential step towards an initial public offering (IPO).

Key Takeaway

Plaid, a leading fintech company, has appointed Jennifer Taylor, a seasoned executive with experience at Cloudflare, Salesforce, and Facebook, as its new president. This strategic move may indicate the company’s preparation for potential future growth and an initial public offering.

Experience and Background

Jennifer Taylor’s appointment is significant due to her extensive experience, including her tenure at Cloudflare, which spanned pre, during, and after the company’s IPO. Prior to her role at Cloudflare, Taylor held leadership positions at Salesforce, Facebook (now Meta), and Adobe, and also worked as a venture capitalist for two years.

Plaid’s Expansion and Growth

Originally known for connecting consumer bank accounts to financial applications, Plaid has expanded its services to include lending, anti-fraud, and payments. Despite a failed acquisition attempt by Visa, Plaid has continued to diversify its revenue streams and raised funding at a valuation of $13.4 billion. The company currently has 8,500 customers and over 1,000 employees.

Future Plans and Industry Impact

In a LinkedIn post, Taylor expressed her excitement about joining Plaid and overseeing teams across technology and product development. Plaid’s co-founder and CEO, Zach Perret, emphasized that Taylor’s experience in scaling products to meet customer demand will be invaluable as the company expands its platform to support ongoing innovation in financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
New OpenAI Board Includes Larry Summers
News

New OpenAI Board Includes Larry Summers

by Darrelle Elliot | 22 November 2023
Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI Amidst Power Struggle And Uncertainty
News

Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI Amidst Power Struggle And Uncertainty

by Gavrielle Endicott | 23 November 2023
Sam Altman Returns As CEO Of OpenAI
News

Sam Altman Returns As CEO Of OpenAI

by Priscella Brody | 22 November 2023
Plaid Appoints Former Expedia Executive As CFO, No Immediate Plans For IPO
News

Plaid Appoints Former Expedia Executive As CFO, No Immediate Plans For IPO

by Adelle Monte | 19 October 2023
VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO
News

VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO

by Janina Schmitz | 20 September 2023
New Queer Social App Lex Raises $5.6M And Appoints New CEO
News

New Queer Social App Lex Raises $5.6M And Appoints New CEO

by Merrili Deming | 3 October 2023
Sam Altman’s Departure As OpenAI’s CEO Sends Shockwaves Through The Company
News

Sam Altman’s Departure As OpenAI’s CEO Sends Shockwaves Through The Company

by Cindy Sandifer | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Send Messages In Back 4 Blood
GAMING

How To Send Messages In Back 4 Blood

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
Back 4 Blood How To Change Difficulty
GAMING

Back 4 Blood How To Change Difficulty

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
Bluesky: The New Decentralized Social App Taking On Twitter
News

Bluesky: The New Decentralized Social App Taking On Twitter

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
GM Appoints Ex-Tesla Battery Expert Kurt Kelty To Lead Battery Division
News

GM Appoints Ex-Tesla Battery Expert Kurt Kelty To Lead Battery Division

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
Plaid Appoints Jennifer Taylor, Former Cloudflare Executive, As President
News

Plaid Appoints Jennifer Taylor, Former Cloudflare Executive, As President

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
Security Vulnerability In Livall Smart Helmet Exposed Users To Silent Location Tracking
News

Security Vulnerability In Livall Smart Helmet Exposed Users To Silent Location Tracking

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
Back 4 Blood What Is Bolstered Health
GAMING

Back 4 Blood What Is Bolstered Health

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024
How To Unlock Sharice Back 4 Blood
GAMING

How To Unlock Sharice Back 4 Blood

by Willette Specht | 9 February 2024