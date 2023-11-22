Newsnews
New OpenAI Board Includes Larry Summers

Written by: Darrelle Elliot | Published: 22 November 2023
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab, has announced its new executive board, which includes economist Larry Summers. The board’s composition is part of the agreement reached between OpenAI and former CEO Sam Altman, who will be returning to his role as CEO. The initial board members also include Bret Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce, and Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI has announced a new executive board that includes economist Larry Summers. The initial board members also include Bret Taylor and Adam D’Angelo. This transitional board is part of the agreement with former CEO Sam Altman, who is returning to his role. The final board composition and future changes are yet to be confirmed.

A Transitionary Board with Future Changes Expected

The new board is referred to as “initial” and is expected to undergo further changes. The details are yet to be finalized and clarified by OpenAI. However, a report suggests that the final board may consist of nine members and could include Sam Altman and a representative from Microsoft. It is worth noting that Microsoft has been considering a board seat, which may attract regulatory attention due to its relationship with OpenAI.

Benefits of Larry Summers’ Inclusion

Larry Summers brings an outsider perspective to OpenAI’s board, being an economist and political veteran. His experience as the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama adds valuable connections with governments, businesses, and academia. With OpenAI facing increased policy scrutiny, Summers’ expertise will be instrumental in navigating these challenges.

