gm-appoints-ex-tesla-battery-expert-kurt-kelty-to-lead-battery-division

General Motors has made a significant move by appointing Kurt Kelty, a former Tesla executive and battery expert, as the company’s new vice president of batteries. This newly created role is a part of GM’s efforts to enhance its battery development initiatives. Kelty is set to commence his new position on February 19.

GM’s Struggle with Ultium Platform

Kelty’s arrival comes at a crucial time for GM, as the company has faced challenges in scaling up the production of battery packs for its Ultium platform. This platform is pivotal for powering GM’s upcoming electric vehicles, and the company has been striving to optimize its output.

GM’s Expectations from Kelty

Mark Reuss, the president of GM, expressed confidence in Kelty’s capabilities, emphasizing his expertise in battery chemistry development, supply chain establishment, and collaboration with teams to advance battery systems. Reuss believes that Kelty’s appointment will play a vital role in realizing GM’s electrification objectives and positioning the company as a frontrunner in EV technology.

Kelty’s Extensive Experience

Kelty brings a wealth of experience to GM, having served as the head of Tesla’s battery team for over a decade. During his tenure at Tesla, he contributed to the development of the battery systems for several iconic Tesla models, including the Roadster, Model S, Model X, and Model 3. Prior to his role at Tesla, Kelty also held a position at Panasonic, where he collaborated on cell development at the Gigafactory in Nevada. Notably, he later served as the vice president of commercialization at Sila Nanotechnologies, a company focused on advancing lithium-ion battery energy density through silicon-based anode technology.