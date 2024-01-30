Studio Launches AI-Powered Online Music School For Musicians, Songwriters, And Producers

Today, Studio, a Masterclass rival, has unveiled its groundbreaking AI-powered online school tailored for musicians, songwriters, and producers. The platform offers a unique opportunity to learn from top industry artists, create new music, receive feedback from peers, and benefit from a personalized schedule and deadlines managed by Studio’s AI coach.

Key Takeaway Studio’s new AI-powered online music school offers personalized curriculums, exclusive lessons from renowned artists, and a unique learning experience for musicians, songwriters, and producers.

Exclusive Lessons from Renowned Artists

Studio’s Music School boasts a diverse array of over 110 popular artists and instructors, including Charlie Puth, Kygo, H.E.R., Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Ryan Tedder, Alexander 23, Tainy, Chelsea Cutler, Jonas Blue, Shane McAnally, and Louis Bell. With thousands of exclusive lessons, students can explore over 100 topics covering vocal production, songwriting, music business, sound design, music theory, cover songs, and various musical genres such as alternative, classical, country, EDM, folk, hip-hop, indie pop, lo-fi, metal, and R&B.

AI-Powered Custom Curriculums

Studio’s online accelerator features an AI-powered coach that utilizes OpenAI’s GPT-4 to deliver personalized curriculums monthly. The AI coach tailors the curriculum based on the individual’s interests, specific goals, learning style, and experience level. Moreover, it accommodates the student’s schedule and commitment level, ensuring continuous progress even during breaks or vacations. Students can input their dedicated study hours, and at the end of each month, they will have completed at least one release-ready song.

Advanced Educational Design

Studio’s AI coach is enhanced by two proprietary frameworks, addressing GPT-4’s limitations in educational design for creative fields like music. These frameworks leverage Studio’s extensive video lessons, curriculum design expertise, and student data to create effective, well-paced, and personalized curriculums. Additionally, an algorithm matches students with a 20-person peer group based on similar preferences, providing valuable weekly feedback.

Target Audience and Future Plans

It’s important to note that Studio’s Music School is tailored for creatives who already possess basic knowledge and skills in music, rather than beginners aiming to start a career in the industry. While no specific equipment is required, most participants are expected to have some form of music software or Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) and microphones for recording.

Looking ahead, Studio plans to launch more AI-powered schools in areas such as writing, filmmaking, and design later this year, expanding its innovative educational offerings.