Newsnews
News

Stability AI Launches Stable Audio: The First AI-Powered Music Generator

Written by: Carmita Healey | Published: 13 September 2023
stability-ai-launches-stable-audio-the-first-ai-powered-music-generator
News

London-based startup Stability AI has just released Stable Audio, an AI-powered music generator capable of creating high-quality, commercial-ready music. This marks Stability AI’s renewed commitment to audio and its expansion into the field of AI music creation tools.

Key Takeaway

Stability AI has released Stable Audio, an AI-powered music generator that offers greater control and coherence than previous generative music tools. With its latent diffusion technique, Stable Audio can generate high-quality music tracks of up to 90 seconds. While questions about copyright and artistic compensation remain, Stable Audio represents Stability AI’s commitment to expanding its AI models into multimodal content creation.

A New Approach to AI Music Generation

Stable Audio is built on a roughly 1.2-billion-parameter model developed by Stability’s in-house audio team. This model, inspired by its predecessor Dance Diffusion, offers greater control over the content and length of synthesized audio. Unlike previous generative music tools, Stable Audio can generate longer audio tracks and provide users with more control using text prompts and desired durations.

The underlying technique used in Stable Audio is called latent diffusion, which gradually subtracts noise from a starting song made mostly of noise, moving it closer to the desired text description. This approach ensures that the generated music is coherent and melodic for up to 90 seconds, surpassing the limitations of other AI models that often devolve into random noise after a few seconds.

Unlocking the Potential of Generative AI

Ed Newton-Rex, VP of audio for Stability AI, emphasized that the company’s mission is to unlock humanity’s potential through foundational AI models across various content types. Starting with Stable Diffusion and now expanding to music, Stability believes that the future of generative AI lies in multimodality.

Generating a Wide Range of Music

Stable Audio is primarily designed to generate instrumental music and offers the most control and musicality in genres like EDM and ambient music. While it may lack some creativity, the music it produces sounds more coherent and melodic compared to other AI-generated music. Stability has provided samples across various genres, showcasing the capabilities of Stable Audio.

Monetization and Copyright Considerations

Stability AI customers can monetize their works generated using Stable Audio, though copyright protection is not provided. Stability AI partnered with commercial music library AudioSparx to train Stable Audio, ensuring that participating artists can share in the profits generated by the tool. However, concerns regarding copyright infringement and the use of artists’ work without proper compensation still persist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

French Watchdog Temporarily Suspends IPhone 12 Sales Over Radiation Concerns
News

French Watchdog Temporarily Suspends IPhone 12 Sales Over Radiation Concerns

by Bernetta Lepore | 13 September 2023
Kolors Expands Its Corporate Bus Travel Service With Acquisition Of Urbvan
News

Kolors Expands Its Corporate Bus Travel Service With Acquisition Of Urbvan

by Janeczka Malave | 13 September 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Audio: The First AI-Powered Music Generator
News

Stability AI Launches Stable Audio: The First AI-Powered Music Generator

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
Telegram Launches Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Globally, Excluding The US
News

Telegram Launches Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Globally, Excluding The US

by Allyn Shubert | 13 September 2023
Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone
News

Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone

by Suzie Shin | 13 September 2023
Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro
News

Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept
News

Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept

by Arlie Urbina | 13 September 2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Music Video “get Him Back!” Filmed On IPhone 15 Pro
News

Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Music Video “get Him Back!” Filmed On IPhone 15 Pro

by Gus Laughlin | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

14 Amazing Blood Pressure Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Blood Pressure Monitor for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
15 Best eBook Gratuit for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best eBook Gratuit for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
11 Amazing eBook Best Sellers for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing eBook Best Sellers for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
10 Amazing Amazon eBook for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Amazon eBook for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
11 Best eBook Gratis for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best eBook Gratis for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
11 Amazing eBook Light for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing eBook Light for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
13 Amazing Game Of Thrones eBook for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Game Of Thrones eBook for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023
14 Best eBook Deals for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best eBook Deals for 2023

by Carmita Healey | 13 September 2023