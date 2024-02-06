Newsnews
News

Spotify’s Surprising Rise As The Second-Largest Audiobook Provider

Written by: Taffy Schnell | Published: 7 February 2024
spotifys-surprising-rise-as-the-second-largest-audiobook-provider
News

Late last year, Spotify introduced a new service offering 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening to its Premium subscribers in select markets, including the U.S. During its Q4 2023 earnings call with investors, the company revealed that it has now become the second-largest audiobook provider, trailing behind Amazon-owned Audible. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it challenges the dominance of established players in the audiobook industry.

Key Takeaway

Spotify has emerged as the second-largest audiobook provider, attracting a new audience and reshaping consumption patterns with its subscription model. The platform’s innovative approach and potential for future growth hint at a promising outlook for audiobooks on Spotify.

Reaching a New Audience

Spotify’s foray into audiobooks has attracted a different set of listeners compared to other platforms. CEO Daniel Ek highlighted the platform’s ability to introduce a new audience to audiobooks, noting that the titles resonating with consumers are not the traditional best sellers. The service has also garnered interest from younger and newer authors, offering a refreshing approach to discovering and consuming audiobooks.

Shifting Consumption Patterns

Unlike Audible’s model, where users can access a limited selection of audiobooks or purchase credits for popular titles, Spotify’s approach allows users to explore a diverse range of audiobooks without the constraints of credits. This has led to increased engagement with lesser-known titles and emerging authors, particularly those centered around entertainment and culture, aligning with Spotify’s music-focused audience.

Positive Reception and Future Outlook

Spotify noted strong consumer engagement with its audiobook feature, with publishers and authors expressing enthusiasm for the innovative subscription model. While specific metrics were not disclosed, the company’s overall impressions were optimistic. However, the impact of audiobook consumption on Spotify’s financials remains unclear, with the company emphasizing the value of increased platform engagement.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Purchase Audiobooks On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

How To Purchase Audiobooks On Spotify

by Aubine Gerber | 19 August 2023
Who Accepts Venmo As Payment
AI

Who Accepts Venmo As Payment

by Dani Derosa | 2 November 2023
Deezer: A Review of the Music Streaming App
TECH REVIEWS

Deezer: A Review of the Music Streaming App

by Juliet | 9 August 2020
What Is Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Spotify

by Meriel Dutcher | 18 August 2023
14 Best Mighty Spotify Music Player for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Mighty Spotify Music Player for 2024

by Blisse Congdon | 30 August 2023
How To Listen To Audiobooks On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

How To Listen To Audiobooks On Spotify

by Bria Hines | 19 August 2023
8 Amazing Spotify Alexa for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Spotify Alexa for 2024

by Bernardine Huntsman | 30 August 2023
How Much Does Joe Rogan Make From His Podcast
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Does Joe Rogan Make From His Podcast

by Jenifer Walling | 14 August 2023

Recent Stories

Diablo Immortal How To Sell On Market
GAMING

Diablo Immortal How To Sell On Market

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
What To Do In Diablo 3 After Story
GAMING

What To Do In Diablo 3 After Story

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
Mastering The Hard Reset Process For Realme C2
Mobile Devices

Mastering The Hard Reset Process For Realme C2

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
Restoring Defaults: Factory Resetting Realme 5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Restoring Defaults: Factory Resetting Realme 5 Pro

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
Rooting Your Realme Phone: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
Mobile Devices

Rooting Your Realme Phone: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
Capturing Screenshots: Realme C11 Step-by-Step Guide
Mobile Devices

Capturing Screenshots: Realme C11 Step-by-Step Guide

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
Exploring Realme Data Transfer Times: What You Can Anticipate
Mobile Devices

Exploring Realme Data Transfer Times: What You Can Anticipate

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024
Updating Realme System Apps – Stepwise Instructions
Mobile Devices

Updating Realme System Apps – Stepwise Instructions

by Taffy Schnell | 7 February 2024