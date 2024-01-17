Newsnews
Pinecone Launches Pinecone Serverless, A New Serverless Architecture For Vector Database

Written by: Tabatha Pfeffer | Published: 17 January 2024
Vector databases have become increasingly popular due to their ability to provide context and long-term memory to large language models. Pinecone, a dedicated service founded by the team behind Amazon SageMaker, has been leading the charge in this space, raising a total of $138 million since its inception in 2019. Today, Pinecone is introducing Pinecone Serverless, a new and significantly enhanced serverless architecture to power its service.

Key Takeaway

Pinecone introduces Pinecone Serverless, a new serverless architecture that separates reads, writes, and storage, aiming to reduce costs for users and enable fast vector search across blob storage. The architecture eliminates the need for developers to provision or manage infrastructure, allowing them to build GenAI applications more easily and bring them to market much faster.

Pinecone Serverless: Enhanced Architecture

The new Pinecone Serverless architecture separates reads, writes, and storage, aiming to reduce costs for users. Pinecone claims that this new architecture can offer a 10x to 100x cost reduction. Additionally, it now supports vector clustering on top of blob storage, resulting in lower latencies and the ability to support massive data sizes. The service also introduces new indexing and retrieval algorithms to enable fast vector search across blob storage, along with a multi-tenant compute layer.

Benefits of Pinecone Serverless

Pinecone emphasizes that its serverless architecture eliminates the need for developers to provision or manage infrastructure, allowing them to build GenAI applications more easily and bring them to market much faster. This enables developers with use cases of any size to build more reliable, effective, and impactful GenAI applications with any large language model of their choice, leading to an imminent wave of incredible GenAI applications reaching the market.

Integration with Other Services

Pinecone Serverless will offer integrations with several other AI and backend services, including Anthropic, Anyscale, Cohere, Confluent, Langchain, Pulumi, and Vercel. Vercel’s CEO and Founder, Guillermo Rauch, expressed the importance of Pinecone in the age of GenAI, announcing that all Vercel users can now add Pinecone Serverless to their applications in just a few clicks, with more exciting capabilities to come.

