Newsnews
News

Amazon Unveils New Serverless Offerings At AWS Re:Invent

Written by: Elvera Dalrymple | Published: 28 November 2023
amazon-unveils-new-serverless-offerings-at-aws-reinvent
News

Amazon Web Services (AWS) kicked off its highly anticipated customer conference, AWS re:Invent, with the announcement of three new serverless offerings. These new services, designed to simplify the management of Aurora, Elastic Cache, and Redshift, aim to provide improved scalability, reduced costs, and enhanced performance.

Key Takeaway

Amazon’s new serverless offerings, including Aurora Serverless, Elastic Cache Serverless, and Redshift Serverless, provide businesses with scalable, low-cost, and high-performance solutions. These new services automate critical processes, such as sharding and optimization, allowing customers to focus on their core business needs without the burden of back-end management.

Aurora Serverless: A Limitless Database

One of the new offerings is Aurora Serverless, which offers customers a highly scalable cloud database solution. While Aurora Serverless is ideal for quickly getting started with a cloud database, managing large-scale databases with millions of customers and records can become challenging.

To address this issue, AWS has introduced a game-changing feature – a “limitless database.” This feature automatically handles the process of sharding, breaking the database into smaller, manageable segments. As a customer’s needs change, Aurora Serverless adjusts and manages these shards automatically in the background. This advancement enables customers to deal with a single database, eliminating the complexities associated with managing multiple segments.

Elastic Cache Serverless: Improved Response Times and Reduced Costs

In addition to Aurora Serverless, AWS announced Elastic Cache Serverless, a serverless caching service that sits between application servers and databases. This service aims to enhance response times and reduce database costs for businesses.

With Elastic Cache Serverless, customers can set up highly available caches with microsecond response times. These caches are capable of scaling rapidly to handle any volume of data within minutes. This offering addresses the needs of mission-critical applications that run across availability zones and ensures efficient caching for businesses.

Redshift Serverless: AI-Powered Optimization

The third offering introduced by Amazon is Redshift Serverless, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize and scale Amazon Redshift data warehouses. By analyzing query patterns and data volumes, Redshift Serverless automates the optimization process, significantly reducing the workload for IT teams.

This automated optimization and scaling feature saves time and resources for businesses, as IT teams no longer need to manually manage and fine-tune the performance of their data warehouses. With Redshift Serverless, the infrastructure is fully managed by Amazon, allowing organizations to focus on their core business operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Web Services: How To Process Big Data
FINTECH

Amazon Web Services: How To Process Big Data

by Sibylle Skiles | 16 November 2023
12 Amazing Aws IoT For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Aws IoT For 2023

by Virginia Hoover | 13 October 2023
Which AWS Service Can Be Used To Provision Resources To Run Big Data Workloads On Hadoop Clusters
FINTECH

Which AWS Service Can Be Used To Provision Resources To Run Big Data Workloads On Hadoop Clusters

by Philly Boe | 16 November 2023
What Sagemaker Features Can Customers Use To Help Govern Their Machine Learning Models
FINTECH

What Sagemaker Features Can Customers Use To Help Govern Their Machine Learning Models

by Shayne Burden | 17 November 2023
Which Is The Best ETL Tool For Big Data
FINTECH

Which Is The Best ETL Tool For Big Data

by Marybeth Nobles | 16 November 2023
Screenly Launches Edge Apps To Simplify Building Interactive Apps For Digital Signage
News

Screenly Launches Edge Apps To Simplify Building Interactive Apps For Digital Signage

by Josee Ridenour | 31 August 2023
Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI
News

Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI

by Marijo Bedwell | 28 September 2023
What Is Big Data Cloud Computing
FINTECH

What Is Big Data Cloud Computing

by Beryle Mclaughlin | 16 November 2023

Recent Stories

Inflow Revolutionizes Manufacturing For Small Fashion Brands In Vietnam
News

Inflow Revolutionizes Manufacturing For Small Fashion Brands In Vietnam

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
Hexa Raises $22 Million In Funding To Expand Startup Studio
News

Hexa Raises $22 Million In Funding To Expand Startup Studio

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
Amazon Unveils New Serverless Offerings At AWS Re:Invent
News

Amazon Unveils New Serverless Offerings At AWS Re:Invent

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
European Startup Funding Drops To $42 Billion In 2023, Says Atomico
News

European Startup Funding Drops To $42 Billion In 2023, Says Atomico

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
7 Amazing Small Form Factor CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Amazing Small Form Factor CPU Cooler For 2023

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
5 Best Noctua CPU Cooler LGA1151 For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Best Noctua CPU Cooler LGA1151 For 2023

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
9 Amazing Downdraft CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Downdraft CPU Cooler For 2023

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023
12 Best Liquid Cooling System CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Liquid Cooling System CPU Cooler For 2023

by Elvera Dalrymple | 28 November 2023