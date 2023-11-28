PhysicsX Raises $32 Million For AI-Powered Engineering Simulations

London-based AI startup, PhysicsX, has announced its emergence from stealth mode after securing $32 million in a Series A funding round. Led by General Catalyst, this round includes backing from an interesting mix of financial and strategic investors. Founded by two theoretical physicists, PhysicsX aims to address the challenges faced by engineers working on physical systems in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and materials science manufacturing.

The Problem PhysicsX is Solving

In industries where physical systems play a crucial role, engineers need to simulate any new ideas before committing to development. This is essential for improving the operating efficiency of machinery or creating entirely new products. Traditionally, simulation and testing work was performed manually, consuming significant computational resources and time. However, PhysicsX aims to change this by introducing an AI platform that enables engineers to create and run simulations with greater accuracy and speed.

Founders with Deep Physics and Engineering Expertise

PhysicsX was founded by Robin Tuluie and Jacomo Corbo, both of whom have extensive experience in theoretical physics and engineering. Tuluie has worked in academia alongside Nobel Prize winners and has also held positions at top racing teams, including Renault and Mercedes. Corbo, on the other hand, has a PhD from Harvard and has worked with several Formula One and industrial clients on complex engineering problems.

The PhysicsX Platform for Optimizing Physical Systems

PhysicsX’s platform aims to revolutionize engineering and optimization problems across various domains. With a team of over 50 scientists, including mechanical engineering specialists and physicists, PhysicsX can accurately predict the physics of a system with significantly higher fidelity and speed than traditional methods. The platform holds tremendous potential in domains such as automotive design, mining, and more.

AI and the Future of Physical World Applications

This emergence of PhysicsX is timely as AI, particularly deep learning, is increasingly being applied to the physical world. For instance, DeepMind recently unveiled advanced machine learning techniques for weather prediction. PhysicsX believes that AI’s application to physics will pave the way for new advancements in engineering and R&D. By leveraging AI and simulation engineering, PhysicsX aims to transform industries and redefine engineering boundaries.