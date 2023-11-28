Newsnews
Cradle’s AI-powered Protein Programming Platform Secures $24M In New Funding

Written by: Marthe Heffner | Published: 28 November 2023
cradles-ai-powered-protein-programming-platform-secures-24m-in-new-funding
Biotech and AI startup Cradle has recently announced its latest funding round, raising a significant $24 million. The company, which specializes in generative protein design, has quickly gained attention from major players in the drug development industry, including Johnson & Johnson and Novozymes.

Key Takeaway

Cradle’s AI-powered protein programming platform has secured $24 million in funding. The company’s generative approach to protein design, which harnesses the power of AI models, has attracted interest from major players in the drug development industry. Cradle’s technology has the potential to significantly accelerate the R&D phase and bring bio-based products to market faster and more cost-effectively.

Unlocking the potential of protein design

Cradle’s unique approach to protein design stems from its recognition that the complex sequences of amino acids that make up proteins resemble an “alien programming language.” While humans may struggle to learn this language, AI models excel at understanding and deciphering it. Cradle’s platform allows scientists and researchers to work together with AI models to create proteins with desired functionalities.

The company claims that its technology can significantly reduce the time and number of experiments required to develop functional proteins from scratch. By leveraging their software, Cradle was able to produce several alternate versions of T7 RNA polymerase, an RNA production enzyme, that exhibited increased stability against high temperatures. This kind of success could potentially revolutionize the drug development process, which typically involves years of experiments in wet-lab settings.

Expanding beyond drug development

Cradle is not limited to drug development applications alone. The company is also working on creating a dehalogenase for soil decontamination, a growth factor for cultured meat products, a transaminase for understanding certain diseases, and an antibody therapeutic. The potential applications of Cradle’s technology extend beyond the pharmaceutical industry and can be applied in food and industrial settings as well.

Advantages of building a biotech company in Europe

Cradle, based in Europe, recognizes the advantages of building a biotech company in the region. While fundraising for deep-tech ventures may be more challenging in Europe compared to the US, the talent pool in Europe is highly valued. The presence of major big tech companies and leading universities in Europe provides access to a diverse and skilled talent pool. Additionally, Europe is home to many of the world’s largest pharma and biotech companies, offering opportunities for collaboration and proximity to customers.

