parallel-health-revolutionizes-skincare-with-custom-phage-therapy

Parallel Health, a biotech-forward skincare company, is changing the game with its innovative approach to treating skin conditions. The company has developed a custom phage therapy skin serum that targets the bacteria responsible for acne and other chronic skin conditions. By utilizing phages, which are safe and naturally occurring viruses that specifically target bacteria, Parallel Health aims to provide personalized skincare solutions.

Key Takeaway Parallel Health is revolutionizing skincare by engineering custom phage therapy to treat chronic skin conditions.

From Project to Startup

Parallel Health emerged from a project at a larger cosmetics company, where the team was exploring the efficacy of phage therapy. They found that while some individuals benefited greatly from the treatment, others did not. This led them to the realization that personalized phage therapy was the key to success. Natalise Kalea Robinson and Nathan Brown, the founders of Parallel Health, decided to establish the company to further research and develop their groundbreaking skincare approach.

The Rise of Phage Therapy

Phage therapy, which involves using viruses to target and eliminate bacteria, has gained traction in recent years due to the rising concern of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria. Before the discovery of antibiotics, phage therapy showed promise as a treatment method. Parallel Health’s experiment with phages led to their realization of the potential of this therapy in skincare.

Understanding the Skin Microbiome

Parallel Health’s approach is rooted in the understanding of the skin microbiome. The company embarked on a comprehensive data collection process to determine the composition of the skin microbiome. Surprisingly, they found that 90% of the microbes they cultured were novel, indicating that there is much to learn about the skin microbiome.

The data allowed them to define eight distinct skin types, each characterized by various factors such as the presence or absence of certain bacteria, hydration levels, and microbial diversity. These insights enable Parallel Health to develop personalized treatment plans for each skin type.

Personalized Skincare Solutions

Parallel Health offers a testing kit that allows individuals to swab their face and send in their sample for analysis. Through a proprietary automated process, the company analyzes the sample to determine the individual’s skin type. They then create a serum infused with customized phages that specifically target the bacteria associated with that skin type.

It is important to note that the skin microbiome can change over time due to various factors such as seasonal changes or lifestyle choices. Therefore, individuals are encouraged to take the test periodically to ensure the most effective treatment.

Looking Ahead

Parallel Health’s innovative approach to skincare has garnered interest from both consumers and the medical community. The company’s focus on personalized treatment plans and data collection sets it apart in the skincare industry. While they currently offer skincare solutions, Parallel Health acknowledges the potential for therapeutic applications of phage therapy in the future.

As the company continues to provide its services, it builds a valuable library of data on the skin microbiome. This data not only contributes to improving skincare options but also contributes to broader scientific understanding. Parallel Health’s commitment to responsible data management ensures the security and integrity of their valuable resource.

Parallel Health’s site is now live, and they are actively taking orders to meet the demands of the thousands of people who have already signed up on their waiting list.