New Update: Google’s Bard Chatbot Integrates With Google Apps And Doubles-Checks Answers

Google is launching an enhanced version of its generative AI chatbot, Bard, which now offers users the ability to double-check its responses, collaborate with others, and integrate with various Google apps and services. This update includes integration with Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels. The integration with Google’s own apps and services is made possible through Bard Extensions, although this feature is currently available only in English. Google has taken great care in ensuring a safe and trustworthy experience for users.

Integrating with Google Apps: Transparency and Control

A key aspect of Google’s approach to integrating Bard with Google apps is transparency and user control. Users are required to opt in to allow Bard to access Gmail, Drive, and Docs. Additionally, users have the ability to revoke this permission at any time. Google is committed to using user data responsibly and wants to clarify that information derived from personal data in Gmail, Drive, or Docs is not used for reinforcement learning. This approach builds trust with users by assuring them that their personal information is not read or accessed by human reviewers.

To clarify, integrating Gmail with Bard does not grant Bard access to the user’s entire Gmail inbox. Instead, Bard can search for specific information in the user’s inbox based on prompts. While this may result in some loss of precision and broader capabilities, Google believes that building trust is a priority when developing such technology.

Enhanced Collaboration and Features

Bard.Extensions also allow for enhanced collaboration and integration between different Google apps and services. For example, users can ask Bard to read and summarize important emails, plan a trip by retrieving relevant information from Gmail threads, such as flight and hotel details, and provide directions using Google Maps. Bard can even surface YouTube videos related to the chosen destination, creating a seamless and convenient conversation experience.

Double-Check and Trust-building

An important update to Bard is the inclusion of a “Google it” button that enables users to double-check Bard’s responses. By tapping the “G” icon, users can validate each sentence generated by Bard against Google search results to confirm the accuracy of the provided information. In cases where the AI is uncertain, the response may be highlighted in orange to indicate potential inaccuracies. This feature helps users understand when the AI may be providing responses based on false information, ultimately building trust and transparency.

Collaboration with Other Users

Bard now allows users to collaborate with others by continuing conversations initiated by someone else through a public link. This collaborative feature enables users to ask Bard additional questions on the same topic and serves as a starting point for sharing ideas.

Expanding Bard’s Language and Abilities

In addition to these new features, Google is expanding access to Bard’s existing English language capabilities, such as image uploads with Google Lens, image responses from Google search, and the ability to modify Bard’s responses, to over 40 new languages. Google claims that Bard is also improving its skills in math and programming.