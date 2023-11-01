new-robotics-accelerator-launches-in-boston

In an effort to further support and foster the growing robotics community, MassRobotics in Boston has announced the launch of its new accelerator program. The MassRobotics Accelerator is now accepting applications from early-stage robotics startups, with a focus on hardware, components, and applications. This unique program not only offers funding but also provides access to state-of-the-art facilities and mentorship.

Accelerating Robotics Innovation

The MassRobotics Accelerator is a 13-week program designed to support and advance early-stage robotics companies. Through the program, selected startups will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding, thanks to MassTech, an organization dedicated to advancing technology in the state of Massachusetts. Unlike many accelerators, MassRobotics will not take an equity stake in the participating companies, making it an attractive option for startups.

What sets MassRobotics apart is its commitment to providing more than just funding. Startups enrolled in the accelerator will have access to the organization’s cutting-edge facilities, including CNC machines, laser and waterjet cutters, and 3D printers for hardware prototyping. Additionally, the program offers access to Industrial Automation and Human Robot Interaction (HRI) labs, as well as guidance from experienced mentors in both technical and business aspects.

Diverse and Inclusive Robotics Community

One of the key focuses of the MassRobotics Accelerator is to promote diversity and inclusivity in the robotics industry. In an industry often lacking in representation, the program aims to ensure that participants come from various backgrounds and perspectives. This commitment to diversity extends to all aspects of the program, from the selection process to the mentors involved.

The application process for the MassRobotics Accelerator is currently open and will close at the end of November. The program will commence on February 5, 2022, and will culminate in a demo day on May 2, which will be held as part of Boston’s Robotics Summit & Expo.