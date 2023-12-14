Boston Dynamics Partners With Neon, The Firm Behind ‘Avatar’ And ‘Jurassic Park’ Animatronics

Since its inception as an MIT spinoff, Boston Dynamics has been known for creating cutting-edge robotic systems that have captivated audiences worldwide. The company, now owned by Hyundai, has gained popularity through the release of numerous viral videos that showcase the capabilities of its robots.

Key Takeaway Boston Dynamics’ partnership with Neon signifies a strategic shift towards the entertainment industry, leveraging its expertise in robotics to create captivating and immersive experiences for audiences.

Boston Dynamics’ New Entertainment Focus

While entertainment has been a secondary aspect of Boston Dynamics’ work, the company is now shifting its focus towards this sector. Boston Dynamics has recently announced a partnership with Neon, an entertainment brand based in Singapore, signaling a strategic move towards the entertainment industry.

Neon, the parent company of Animax Designs, is renowned for its work in creating animatronics for major Hollywood franchises such as Avatar, Jurassic Park, Marvel, and Harry Potter. The collaboration between Boston Dynamics and Neon is set to culminate in an exciting reveal at the end of 2024, promising to engage and inspire audiences.

Untethered Autonomous Systems for Entertainment

One of the key advantages of this partnership is Boston Dynamics’ expertise in producing robust and untethered autonomous systems at scale. This capability is expected to revolutionize the world of theme park robots, offering enhanced interactive experiences for visitors.

Boston Dynamics’ Chief Strategy Officer, Marc Theermann, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the potential of creating fully untethered entertainment robots. The partnership aims to leverage Boston Dynamics’ advanced technology with Neon’s expertise in immersive storytelling to create captivating and novel experiences for consumers.

Commercialization and Entertainment Roots

This collaboration with Neon marks a significant step in Boston Dynamics’ commercialization roadmap, which began with the introduction of robots such as Spot quadruped and the truck unloading robot, Stretch. The company’s foray into entertainment can be traced back to the production of robots for the set of the 1993 film “Rising Sun,” showcasing its longstanding involvement in the entertainment industry.