.406 Ventures Announces $265M Closing For Fifth Fund

Written by: Clarette Worthen | Published: 16 February 2024
.406 Ventures, a Boston-based venture firm, has successfully secured $265 million for its fifth fund. The firm specializes in investing in enterprise-focused startups in healthcare, data and AI, and cybersecurity.

Key Takeaway

.406 Ventures has closed its fifth fund with $265 million in capital commitments, further solidifying its position as a key player in the venture capital landscape.

The Fund and Backers

The new fund has received capital commitments from a group of new and existing limited partners, including university endowments, foundations, pension plans, and strategic investors. This brings the total raised by .406 Ventures to over $1.4 billion across its five core funds and three opportunity funds.

Investing Team and Focus

The firm, founded by Liam Donohue, Maria Cirino, and Larry Begley, continues to focus on the same three industries and leverages the Boston tech ecosystem, while also making national investments. Notably, .406 Ventures is seeing an increasing number of repeat founders returning for new investments, reflecting the firm’s commitment to being a long-term partner for entrepreneurs.

Portfolio and Future Investments

With a portfolio of 87 companies, .406 Ventures has seen successful exits and public offerings. The firm has already made investments in four companies from the new fund and plans to invest in more than 20 companies. It focuses on startups within the healthcare, data and AI, and cybersecurity verticals, considering factors such as infrastructure planning and the evolving landscape of AI and cybersecurity threats.

Looking Ahead

.406 Ventures anticipates the future of technology and cybersecurity threats, aiming to identify and support the development of protections for emerging technologies. The firm’s approach involves forward-looking strategies and collaboration with industry experts to address future vulnerabilities.

