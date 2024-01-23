Newsnews
AC Ventures Raises $210M Fund For Indonesia-focused Startups

Written by: Pandora Doerr | Published: 23 January 2024
ac-ventures-raises-210m-fund-for-indonesia-focused-startups
In a challenging funding climate, AC Ventures has closed its fifth fund, ACV Fund V, at $210 million. The Jakarta-based venture firm’s latest fund has garnered support from a diverse group of limited partners, including the World Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East, and North Asia. With over $500 million in assets under management across its five funds, AC Ventures is set to make a significant impact on the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem.

AC Ventures closes its new $210M Indonesia-focused fund, signaling a strong commitment to driving impact and inclusivity within the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem.

AC Ventures’ investment strategy places Indonesia at the forefront due to its significant share of the region’s economy. The firm’s co-founder and managing partner, Michael Soerijadji, highlights Indonesia’s robust economic fundamentals and pro-investment policies as key factors driving its economic growth. Fund V will prioritize sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, health tech, MSME enablement, and climate, reflecting the team’s enthusiasm for startups addressing evolving consumer patterns and digital adoption.

AC Ventures is committed to investing in startups with high environmental and social impacts. Managing partner Helen Wong emphasizes the firm’s focus on gender parity and inclusive leadership, with a significant percentage of women in leadership positions within the firm and its portfolio companies. AC Ventures’ dedication to showcasing successful female-led startups sets a powerful example for the industry.

