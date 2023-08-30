New Pew Poll Reveals Limited Adoption And Concerns Over ChatGPT Usage In The U.S.

A recent survey conducted by Pew Research Center indicates that despite the prominence of ChatGPT and other AI tools in the tech world, the majority of Americans have not yet adopted or expressed fears about this language model. The findings challenge the popular perception surrounding the widespread use and impact of ChatGPT.

Limited Adoption and Usage

The survey reveals that only approximately 18% of Americans have actually used ChatGPT. Demographic breakdowns indicate that men, individuals aged 18-29, and those with a college education are more likely to have utilized the system, albeit within a range of 30-40% for these groups. These statistics suggest that while ChatGPT’s usage is increasing, it remains relatively limited among the general population.

Interestingly, the survey highlights that people primarily use ChatGPT for purposes of entertainment or learning, rather than work-related tasks. This aligns with anecdotal evidence suggesting that individuals tend to experiment with the chatbot on a casual basis or seek information on unfamiliar topics. For instance, users may ask questions about the Higgs boson or request a fairy tale involving a specific actor.

Perceived Impact and Concerns

Among survey respondents who were aware of ChatGPT, some believed it would have a significant impact on professions such as software engineering, graphic design, and journalism. However, it is important to note that there may be some confusion between ChatGPT and other generative and interpretive AI models, contributing to the perceived impact. Generally, those working in the “information and technology” sector, as well as education and finance, anticipate major or minor changes due to AI. Conversely, individuals in hospitality, entertainment, construction, and manufacturing reported lower expectations of AI impact on their industries.

In a separate analysis, Pew researchers identified an increasing level of concern among individuals regarding the role of AI in everyday life. The percentage of respondents expressing more concern than excitement about AI rose from 31% to 47% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the survey found that individuals who possessed greater knowledge or perceived knowledge about AI exhibited higher levels of concern.

These findings correspond with the prevailing public sentiment towards AI as reflected in popular discourse. The uncertainty surrounding AI’s future impact generates unease, as it encompasses possibilities ranging from helpful to invasive, necessitating regulation, or potentially bypassing entire industries. It is anticipated that as awareness of ChatGPT and similar technologies expands, public opinions on their implications will become more pronounced.