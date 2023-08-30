Newsnews
News

New York Times Launches Connections, The Second Most Popular Game After Wordle

Written by: Vonnie Rawlins | Published: 30 August 2023
new-york-times-launches-connections-the-second-most-popular-game-after-wordle
News

The New York Times has done it again! After the massive success of Wordle, the newspaper has introduced yet another addictive game called Connections. This exciting wordplay game has quickly become the second most popular game offered by The New York Times, right after Wordle. In a bid to accommodate the game’s growing popularity, Connections has now been integrated into The New York Times and New York Times Games apps on iOS and Android.

Key Takeaway

The New York Times has launched Connections, a wordplay game that has become the second most popular game offered by the newspaper, right after Wordle. Connections is now available on The New York Times and New York Times Games apps on iOS and Android.

Jonathan Knight, the head of games at The New York Times, describes Connections as a clever, thoughtful, and relevant puzzle that challenges players to categorize 16 words or phrases into four distinct groups of four. The game aims to trick players with its unique puzzles and offers a rewarding experience when solved.

Since its beta launch on June 12, millions of players have already enjoyed playing Connections. Interestingly, around 90% of players who start the game see it through until the end, regardless of winning or losing. This level of engagement is truly remarkable and speaks to the game’s ability to captivate its audience.

With the integration of Connections into The New York Times’ apps, players can now access the game effortlessly and enjoy it on the go. This move ensures that Connections will continue to thrive and delight wordplay enthusiasts.

It is important to note that the success of Connections follows the recent sunset of the Times’ math game, Digits, which was also in beta. The New York Times’ gaming section has been on the rise ever since it acquired Wordle, which brought in tens of millions of new users. Although Connections may not have reached the same viral status as Wordle, it is undoubtedly a must-play for those who love wordplay and are seeking a new gaming challenge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.
News

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.

by Valina Norwood | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”
News

New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”

by Kristi Dubose | 31 August 2023
UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind
News

UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind

by Taffy Maye | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Gillan Gigliotti | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Persis Licata | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Vanda Petrie | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Oriana Heckman | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Cathrine Ferrante | 31 August 2023

Recent Stories

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.
News

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”
News

New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind
News

UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Vonnie Rawlins | 31 August 2023