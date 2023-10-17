New Owner Of Bandcamp Lays Off 50% Of Employees

Bandcamp, the popular digital music marketplace, has undergone a change in ownership and unfortunately, this transition has resulted in the loss of half of its employees. The platform, previously owned by Epic, has been sold to music licensing platform Songtradr. As part of the acquisition, Songtradr confirmed that 50% of Bandcamp employees were offered to continue working under the new ownership, while the other 50% were let go.

Cost-Cutting Measures Lead to Layoffs

Last year, Epic acquired Bandcamp, but it became apparent that the gaming giant was unsure of how to effectively manage the music marketplace. In a cost-cutting move, Epic decided to resell Bandcamp to Songtradr. Layoffs were expected, and both companies were transparent about the necessity of job cuts. Although technically the employees were laid off by Epic prior to the formal acquisition, Songtradr ultimately decided on the fate of each employee.

Songtradr addressed the layoffs in a statement, explaining that over the past few years, Bandcamp’s operating costs had increased significantly. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company and its ability to serve the artist and fan community, adjustments had to be made. Following a comprehensive evaluation of roles and the need for seamless business operations, 50% of Bandcamp employees accepted offers to join Songtradr.

A spokesperson for Songtradr clarified that reductions were made across all departments, but original Bandcamp employees are still present in each department. While it is not uncommon for acquisitions to result in job losses, a 50% reduction is significant and unfortunately, many individuals are now without employment.

Unionization Efforts and Future Outlook

Interestingly, Bandcamp employees were in the midst of unionizing, which may have contributed to Epic’s decision to sell the platform. However, Songtradr stated that they had no knowledge of union membership when extending job offers.

Despite the change in ownership, Songtradr emphasized that Bandcamp will continue to operate as a dedicated service for its community of artists and fans. From a business standpoint, Bandcamp employees will become part of the Songtradr organization and gradually integrate into the company’s structure.

Bandcamp has long been regarded as a platform that provides independent musicians with a simple and fair way to monetize their music. The recent corporate takeover and subsequent layoffs raise concerns about the future direction of the platform. Only time will tell what impact these changes will have on the business and its community.