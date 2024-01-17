new-linkedin-job-search-features-to-make-finding-opportunities-easier

LinkedIn has recently unveiled new tools to assist individuals in discovering relevant job opportunities. The company’s latest feature, “Job Collections,” enables users to broaden their job search by exploring a curated selection of relevant positions across various industries and companies. Additionally, the platform has introduced a “Preferences” page to streamline the process of selecting and managing job preferences.

Key Takeaway LinkedIn’s new Job Collections feature and Preferences page aim to streamline the job search process, providing users with curated job options and enhanced preference management. These updates come at a time when competition in the job market is intensifying, and individuals are seeking more efficient ways to identify suitable opportunities.

Exploring Job Collections

LinkedIn’s Job Collections feature aims to simplify the job search process amidst increasing competition, with job applications rising by an average of 16% per person per job. By visiting the Jobs tab on LinkedIn, users can access the “Explore with Job Collections” option to peruse collections aligned with their interests. These collections encompass diverse categories such as remote work, parental leave benefits, industry-specific roles, and opportunities at startups and small businesses.

Managing Preferences

The new Preferences page, accessible at the top of the Jobs tab on mobile and on the left rail on desktop, empowers users to manage their preferences in a centralized location. This allows for a more efficient and tailored job search experience. Preferences such as employment type, location type, and minimum pay (for U.S. users) can be set, with LinkedIn planning to introduce additional preferences in the future.

Expressing Interest and AI-Powered Premium Experience

LinkedIn has also introduced an “I’m Interested” button, enabling users to privately express interest in working for a company, even in the absence of specific job openings. Furthermore, the platform is rolling out an AI-powered LinkedIn Premium experience to help users quickly assess job suitability, optimize their positioning, and gain insights into companies and industries.