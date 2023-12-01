Newsnews
News

New Leadership At Defense Startup Epirus As CEO Departs For Public Company

Written by: Leisha Christ | Published: 1 December 2023
new-leadership-at-defense-startup-epirus-as-ceo-departs-for-public-company
News

Defense startup Epirus is undergoing a change in leadership as CEO Ken Bedingfield leaves his position to pursue a new opportunity at an undisclosed public company. The news of Bedingfield’s departure was announced at an all-hands meeting, and it has been confirmed that COO Andy Lowery will take over as CEO with immediate effect.

Key Takeaway

CEO Ken Bedingfield is leaving Epirus to pursue a role at an undisclosed public company. COO Andy Lowery will assume the position of CEO. Epirus specializes in the development of cutting-edge “directed-energy” weapons, and the company recently secured a $66 million contract from the U.S. Army. Bedingfield’s departure marks a significant change in leadership for the defense startup, but the transition is expected to be smooth with the existing expertise and experience within the company.

A Brief Recap of Ken Bedingfield’s Stint at Epirus

Ken Bedingfield joined Epirus as the CEO less than a year ago, following his tenure as the COO and CFO since June 2020. With an extensive background in the aerospace and defense industry, Bedingfield brought valuable experience to the company, having previously served as CFO at Northrop Grumman.

Epirus’ Cutting-Edge Technology

Based in Torrance, California, Epirus specializes in the development of “directed-energy” weapons designed to counter drones and other aerial vehicles. Their flagship product, named Leonidas, utilizes high-power microwave technology mounted on a gimbal to effectively neutralize systems from various distances. The company recently secured a $66 million contract from the U.S. Army to deliver several prototypes of the Leonidas system this year.

Epirus has garnered significant interest from investors, as evidenced by their successful Series C funding round last year. They raised $200 million, valuing the company at $1.35 billion post-deal. Notable investors in this round included T. Rowe Price Associates, 8VC, and Bedrock.

Smooth Transition and Future Prospects

Regarding Bedingfield’s departure, an Epirus spokesperson stated, “Over the past year, Ken led the company through a number of important milestones and achievements, most notably the successful delivery of the first IFPC-HPM system to the U.S Army, cementing a clear pathway towards delivering an operational high-power microwave capability to the Department of Defense.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh
News

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M
News

Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
New CEO At Cruise As Co-founder Kyle Vogt Resigns
News

New CEO At Cruise As Co-founder Kyle Vogt Resigns

by Melicent Gustin | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
Who Is The CEO Of Fidelity Investments
FINTECH

Who Is The CEO Of Fidelity Investments

by Emmalynn Guyer | 12 November 2023
Planning For Succession: Ensuring A Smooth Transition For Founder-CEOs
News

Planning For Succession: Ensuring A Smooth Transition For Founder-CEOs

by Nicky Burgett | 2 November 2023
Which Of The Following Correctly Identifies Your Role In Cybersecurity Awareness
TECHNOLOGY

Which Of The Following Correctly Identifies Your Role In Cybersecurity Awareness

by Sheela Bocanegra | 12 September 2023
Flexport Founder Rescinds Job Offers And Aims To Streamline Operations
News

Flexport Founder Rescinds Job Offers And Aims To Streamline Operations

by Netta Power | 9 September 2023

Recent Stories

Ethereum Scaling Battle: Optimism Execs Optimistic About The Future
News

Ethereum Scaling Battle: Optimism Execs Optimistic About The Future

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
AWS Re:Invent: A Roundup Of Amazon’s Latest Announcements And Updates
News

AWS Re:Invent: A Roundup Of Amazon’s Latest Announcements And Updates

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
The Chaotic And Eventful Month For Crypto In November
News

The Chaotic And Eventful Month For Crypto In November

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: All You Need To Know About The EV Pickup
News

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: All You Need To Know About The EV Pickup

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
New Leadership At Defense Startup Epirus As CEO Departs For Public Company
News

New Leadership At Defense Startup Epirus As CEO Departs For Public Company

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Delayed Until 2025: Disappointing News For Potential Buyers
News

Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Delayed Until 2025: Disappointing News For Potential Buyers

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
11 Amazing Refurbished Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Refurbished Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023
8 Best Razer Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Razer Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Leisha Christ | 1 December 2023