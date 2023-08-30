New Calm Sleep Story Narrated By TikTok’s Text-to-Speech Voice Artist

Calm, the popular meditation and sleep app, has launched an exciting new Sleep Story that is bound to captivate users. Titled “Once Upon a TikTok Tale,” this Sleep Story takes listeners on a dreamy journey through surreal locations inspired by popular TikTok trends. What sets this story apart is that it is narrated by the voice behind TikTok’s text-to-speech voice, Kat Callaghan.

Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist, is known for her peppy and robot-like voice on TikTok. In collaboration with Calm, she has created a unique Sleep Story that seamlessly transitions between her TikTok voice (nicknamed Jessie) and her normal, more soothing voice. As the story unfolds, Callaghan’s voice gradually slows down, creating a serene atmosphere that helps listeners drift off to sleep.

Key Takeaway Calm has released a new Sleep Story, “Once Upon a TikTok Tale,” narrated by the voice behind TikTok’s text-to-speech feature. The story combines the familiar upbeat tone of the TikTok voice with a gradual transition to a more relaxing narration, providing a soothing experience for users.

In an email interview with TechCrunch, Callaghan expressed her excitement about the project. She mentioned the unique challenge of mixing two intonations and slowing down the Jessie voice, which is known for its fast-paced and energetic delivery. Despite the differences, Callaghan enjoyed taking on this challenge and delivering a Sleep Story that offers a fresh perspective on her TikTok voice.

Interestingly, Callaghan revealed that many TikTok users find the text-to-speech voice calming, and some even fall asleep to it. The familiarity and reliability of the voice seem to provide comfort, especially for the younger generation. With the collaboration between Callaghan and Calm, users now have a dedicated sleep setting to enjoy her soothing narration.

As Calm continues to expand its library of Sleep Stories, “Once Upon a TikTok Tale” adds an innovative twist by incorporating the popular TikTok voice into the world of relaxing storytelling. By combining the appeal of TikTok trends with Calm’s expertise in sleep and relaxation, this new Sleep Story aims to provide a truly unique and immersive experience for Calm app users.

If you’re looking for a fresh and engaging way to enhance your sleep routine, be sure to check out “Once Upon a TikTok Tale” on the Calm app. Let the soothing narration of Kat Callaghan guide you into a peaceful slumber.