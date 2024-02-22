Newsnews
Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook

Written by: Maisey Hollinger | Published: 22 February 2024
TikTok’s latest viral superstar is Reesa Teesa, a Georgia woman who posted 50 videos — just under 10 minutes long apiece — chronicling her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. That’s over six hours of content, all about a stranger’s experience living with a compulsive liar. But millions of viewers are eating it up, clinging to Reesa’s every last word on a platform with a reputation for ruining our attention span.

Key Takeaway

Reesa Teesa’s TikTok series ‘Who the F— Did I Marry’ is gaining immense popularity as she presents her tumultuous relationship as an audiobook, allowing viewers to seamlessly listen to her story while going about their daily activities.

Reesa Teesa’s Unconventional Format

Reesa Teesa’s series, ‘Who the F— Did I Marry,’ is not something that you have to sit down and hold your phone and watch. She intended for the series to be listened to as an audiobook, chapter by chapter, in order. This format might be unconventional, but it’s working. Even by TikTok’s standards, Reesa’s rise is meteoric. She had 50,000 followers on Friday; now, less than a week later, she’s about to hit 2 million. Google Trends says that “who tf did i marry” is the most-searched item related to marriage this week.

Utilizing TikTok’s Playlist Feature

Reesa is taking advantage of TikTok’s playlist feature, which transitions from one video to the next in order. This allows viewers to listen to her story like an audiobook, seamlessly transitioning from one chapter to the next while going about their daily activities.

Evolution of Confessional Videos

Confessional, diaristic videos have been popular since the early days of YouTube. However, Reesa’s approach on TikTok is unique. She posted her 50 videos all within the span of a few days, talking about an experience she had a couple of years ago, giving her a bit more time to process the events. This dual-sided memoir provides a glimpse into her present while she narrates her past, subtly signaling to viewers that no matter how bad things got with her ex-husband, she’s still standing.

