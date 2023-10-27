Newsnews
News

New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups

Written by: Blondie Cockerham | Published: 28 October 2023
new-business-model-capturing-spread-can-benefit-startups
News

In the world of startups, the business models of internet advertising and B2B SaaS have been proven to be highly profitable. However, these models are also competitive and saturated with formidable giants. For startups looking for an alternative approach, “capturing spread” is a lesser-known but potentially lucrative business model that could apply to their unique offerings.

Key Takeaway

Startups have the opportunity to explore alternative business models beyond internet advertising and B2B SaaS. Capturing spread, a model commonly used in the financial services industry, offers the potential for significant profits by making a small margin on a larger flow of capital. By leveraging this approach, startups can carve out a niche and achieve financial success in a competitive landscape.

What is “Capturing Spread”?

Capturing spread involves making a small amount of revenue on a larger flow of capital. This model is primarily used by financial services firms worldwide. For example, when you buy an ETF (exchange-traded fund) from your broker, they may charge you a management fee of 0.5% per year. However, it only costs them 0.45% to manage the fund. While the difference of 0.05% may seem insignificant, it can accumulate into significant profits when attracting billions of dollars.

Volatility in the market can affect a company’s valuation, and the goal is always to see upward growth. By capturing spread, businesses can generate substantial earnings. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers. If a company captures a spread of 0.05% on $1 billion, it translates to $500,000 of straight EBITDA. If the spread increases to 0.2% and attracts $5 billion, the profit jumps to a staggering $10 million.

Notable examples of profitable businesses utilizing this model include stablecoins, which are backed by U.S. Treasuries and USD cash. These stablecoins hold over $50 billion in assets, with the invested funds earning approximately 5% from U.S. Treasuries. However, the stablecoin only pays out around 3% to its holders. As a result, the company retains 2% of the $50 billion, amounting to an impressive $1 billion in profit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Do I Invest In Fintech
AI

How Do I Invest In Fintech

by Della Grindstaff | 19 September 2023
How To Invest In African Fintech
AI

How To Invest In African Fintech

by Emilie Housley | 19 September 2023
How Can I Invest In Virtual Reality
TECHNOLOGY

How Can I Invest In Virtual Reality

by Cindelyn Hanks | 2 August 2023
How To Invest In Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

How To Invest In Cybersecurity

by Darda Rock | 12 September 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
How Many Slack Users
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Slack Users

by Ramona Wilde | 30 August 2023
Woman Who Invented Wifi
TECHNOLOGY

Woman Who Invented Wifi

by Beverly Solis | 17 August 2023
How To Invest In Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
AI

How To Invest In Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

by Beatriz Norman | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance
News

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market
News

Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown
News

Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups
News

New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%
News

Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023
Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost
News

Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost

by Blondie Cockerham | 28 October 2023